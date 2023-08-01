Ondas Holdings Inc.: Skyfire and Ondas Autonomous Systems Partner to Bring Drone-in-a-Box Solution to U.S. Public Safety Markets

Partnership combines Skyfire's expertise in delivering aerial data solutions to public safety customers and Ondas' advanced autonomous drone technology

Optimus System will be deployed as urban drone infrastructure supporting public safety and Drone First Responder (DFR) customers

Skyfire has worked with hundreds of police departments across the United States, many of which are looking for automated drone solutions

WALTHAM, MA and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions and Skyfire Consulting ("Skyfire") (skyfireconsulting.com), the most trusted and experienced public safety UAS consulting group, announced today that Skyfire and Ondas' business unit Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) are partnering to bring advanced autonomous drone solutions and services to public safety and Drone First Responder (DFR) markets in the United States. The partnership will leverage Skyfire's deep domain experience and customer relationships as well as the technology and expertise of OAS' business units American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which include Airobotics' automated drone platform, the Optimus System.

An end-to-end, fully automated uncrewed aerial system (UAS), Airobotics' Optimus System was designed to enable on-demand 24/7 aerial data operations in complex environments. The platform includes all hardware and software components required for safe and efficient data capture, distribution, and analytics. Optimus is in its final stages of completing Type Certification by the FAA, which will enable Airobotics and Skyfire to fly BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) in expanded, complex operational environments.

"Skyfire has worked with hundreds of police departments across the United States to develop comprehensive drone programs with the drones that were available," said Matt Sloane, Skyfire founder and CEO. "Many of those departments are looking for ways to remove the pilot from the rooftop and let them focus on doing their jobs. The Optimus drone capabilities, with its pending Type Certification, will be the automated drone solution of choice for these agencies."

Ondas' Optimus Systems can be deployed with up to seven different payload options and 10 batteries and available for flight operations 24 hours a day for missions in public safety, critical infrastructure, disaster response, surveying and mapping, and much more. Skyfire brings its decade of mission specific drone training, advanced waiver capability, integration with radar systems, and drone first response operations experience, and their highly experienced and solutions-oriented team is well-placed to introduce the Optimus System to its US public safety and drone first responder customers.

"The Optimus System is the next generation of drones and Skyfire is a terrific partner uniquely capable of helping drive customer adoption in public safety markets across the US," said Eric Brook, CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Installed as aerial infrastructure, Optimus has the potential to revolutionize the way emergency agencies respond to incidents reported to 911 centers. By combining the solutions-based aviation expertise of Skyfire with Airobotics' experience in deploying city-wide drone infrastructure, with proven safety and reliability we are confident that many US cities and emergency departments will benefit from shorter response times, improved efficiency, and a more environmentally friendly solution. We are excited to move forward with Skyfire."

Skyfire remains focused on supporting first responders, military, US Department of Defense (DOD), and critical infrastructure through the use of drone technology, and specifically, Drone First Responder (DFR) programs. DFR programs are a revolutionary means by which the deployment of drones enhances response to emergency situations and adds an element of safety for public safety agencies and the community. DFR programs aim to decrease response times, provide situational awareness, and increase efficiency.

About Skyfire

Skyfire Consulting (skyfireconsulting.com) is the most trusted and experienced public safety UAV consulting company in the United States. Specializing in drone pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development, American-made drone design and manufacturing for public safety agencies, Skyfire is focused on providing solutions to the most complex needs.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

