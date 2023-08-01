BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 1 August 2023
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General Purpose block listing
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2023
|To:
|31 July 2023
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each of 1p each
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|8,368,005 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Name of contact:
|Mr G Venables
|Telephone number of contact:
|0203 649 3432
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Release