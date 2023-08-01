

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $733.736 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $509.989 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $683.208 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $19.728 billion from $18.957 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $733.736 Mln. vs. $509.989 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.44 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $19.728 Bln vs. $18.957 Bln last year.



