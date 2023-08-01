THIRA Health Jump-Starts Its Adolescent Residential Treatment Program

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Bellevue, Washington-based mental wellness center THIRA Health is excited to announce the launch of its Adolescent Residential Treatment Program that aims to help 13- to 17-year-olds struggling with anxiety, depression, and self-harm and trauma-related disorders.





THIRA Health

THIRA Health Logo





The adolescent residential treatment program is built upon creative, innovative, and actionable ways of navigating treatment. With a team of experienced practitioners, this program offers round-the-clock guidance on DBT (Dialectical Behaviour Therapy) onboarding to support participants on their journey as they build coping skills that can cultivate long-term, meaningful life changes.

The program also includes a series of unique support such as:

Individualized family engagement sessions

Weekly multi-family skills training reviews

Individual therapy sessions with a DBT-trained therapist

Comprehensive nutrition program which will be overseen by Registered Dieticians

Daily emotional and physical health support by registered nurses and certified nursing assistants

Psychiatric medication with a team of psychiatrists and expert nurse prescribers

Expressive Arts with registered art therapists

Academics with a certified teacher

Mindfulness groups (including mindful movement, yoga, and qigong)

Therapeutic outings, equine-assisted learning, and volunteering to foster participants' sense of connection and belongingness

For more information about the program, go to https://www.thirahealth.com/rtc-housing.

About THIRA Health

THIRA Health is led by a team of experts with collective experience exceeding 100 years and a dedication to helping people strive for a life worth living. Dr. Mehri Moore is our founder and Dr. Kathryn Korslund is our CEO - both doctors guide a team of 100+ clinical and support staff.

THIRA Health provides services ranging from residential for adolescents to intensive outpatient for ages 13+. Our commitment to the rigor of Dialectical Behaviour Therapy combined with innovative supportive treatments and medication management ensures top-tier treatment for women, teen girls and gender non-conforming individuals.

Contact Information

Sarah Skoterro

Director of Business Development

sarahs@thirahealth.com

206-718-0866

SOURCE: THIRA Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771375/THIRA-Health-Jump-Starts-Its-Adolescent-Residential-Treatment-Program