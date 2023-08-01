Modern Life Introduces Generative AI to Life Insurance

Chatbot for Advisors Passes Life Insurance Licensing Exam, Bolsters Financial Planning, Sales and Underwriting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Modern Life , a tech-forward life insurance brokerage, today unveils its generative AI product, custom-engineered to cater to the specific needs of life insurance advisors. Built with proprietary life insurance research and data, the tool aims to demystify complex insurance topics, enhance underwriting precision, stimulate fresh sales concepts, facilitate the creation of marketing content, aid client communications, and much more for advisors.

Modern Life's chat-based product has passed the life insurance licensing exam, illustrating a grasp of intricate insurance concepts and requirements. Underpinning the product is a foundation of proprietary life insurance knowledge - product details, sales concepts, and underwriting principles - provide context for the chat feature to return life insurance-specific responses. Modern Life partnered with OpenAI and Pinecone to develop the capabilities.

"Generative AI is already transforming how advisors provide advice, but generic models often offer generalized responses to nuanced life insurance and financial planning inquiries," said Michael Konialian, Co-founder and CEO of Modern Life. "Our investment in generative AI caters specifically to life insurance advisors, empowering them with instant access to vital information and helping them to provide exceptional service to their clients."

Advisors can use Modern Life's new product to:

Research and synthesize complex topics: Advisors can review advanced planning strategies, query various insurance topics, and draft client communications with a straightforward command.

Generate marketing materials and prospecting emails: With just a brief prompt, advisors can create life insurance-centric content for blogs, articles, email, or social media.

Conduct field underwriting: By entering a health issue or illness, advisors can gain in-depth knowledge about the condition, formulate follow-up questions, and understand treatments and medications to aid underwriting conversations with clients.

"Generative AI is a natural complement to our existing brokerage platform, which streamlines the entire life insurance journey for advisors and their clients," added Jack Arenas, Modern Life Co-founder and CTO. "Our thoughtfully designed platform goes beyond enhancing expertise or improving client experience. It's about setting a new industry standard, about catalyzing a paradigm shift in how advisors use technology."

To learn more about Modern Life, visit www.modernlife.com .

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology and brokerage solutions to digitally streamline advisors' practices. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com . For additional resources, access our press kit .

