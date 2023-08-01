CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.: Cyduct Diagnostics Recognizes a Visionary Leader in Breast Health: Dr. Susan Love

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCPK:CYDX) ("CYduct" or the "Company"), - CYduct Diagnostics an emerging force in women's breast health would like to recognize the immeasurable impact that Dr. Susan Love, a visionary leader in defining solutions for breast disease had on our company. Dr. Susan Love, who recently passed, had an untiring dedication to advancing medical diagnostics and her invaluable knowledge have left an indelible mark on our organization and the entire healthcare community.

Dom Gatto, CEO of CYduct Diagnostics stated: "I had the privilege of working with Dr. Susan Love over the years. Her passion for research and unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes have been an inspiration to us all. Dr. Love's contributions in the field of Breast Health and persistence in challenging the status quo, have not only elevated the standard of care but also helped pave the way for revolutionary breakthroughs in early detection and treatment."

Dr. Love was influential in the formation of CYduct Diagnostics, generously sharing her expertise and advice during the company's formative beginnings. Her visionary thinking and willingness to explore new avenues greatly influenced the development of our cutting-edge technologies and diagnostic solutions. Her profound understanding of the intricacies of the human breast and its diseases has been the cornerstone of our research and innovation.

"Dr. Susan Love brought breast clinicians, researchers, and patients together to collaborate and problem solve. These teams are the most successful when it comes to tackling questions that need to be answered about breast cancer. The Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research helps these teams move from an idea to a commercialized product that can change the lives of thousands of people. I feel blessed to have met her and her team and honored that the CYduct team was chosen for one of the Susan Love Foundation grants this year", stated Dr. Jill Dietz Chief Medical Director of CYduct Diagnostics.

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Love displayed an unwavering commitment to patient advocacy, empowering individuals to take charge of their health and fostering a sense of community within the breast healthcare field. Her genuine concern for patient well-being and her relentless pursuit of better diagnostic tools have had a lasting impact on our approach to breast healthcare at CYduct Diagnostics.

Dr. Susan Love's legacy will continue to resonate through the work we do at CYduct Diagnostics. We remain committed to upholding her values and carrying forward her mission to improve the lives of countless women worldwide. As we mourn the loss of a dear friend and a remarkable supporter, we take solace in knowing that her teachings and principles will continue to shape the future of breast cancer research and improved outcomes. May her memory be a guiding light, inspiring all of us to make a difference in the world of medicine and patient care.

We encourage shareholders to visit our official corporate social media accounts as noted below for updates. Information on such platforms is not incorporated into this press release.

https://twitter.com/CYductDx

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyductdx/

https://www.facebook.com/CYductDiagnostics

About Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research:

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. In 2020, the Foundation was recognized by both Charity Navigator and Medical News Today as the #1 breast cancer research organization in the U.S. These honors measure both stewardship of resources and subsequent impact. Through our signature program, Love Research Army, we thoughtfully engage over 350,000 supporters by providing them with ongoing, real-time access to an array of breast cancer studies aimed at finding the cause and ultimately ending breast cancer. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish It, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

For more information please visit: DrSusanLoveResearch.org.

Get Social with the Foundation:

https://www.facebook.com/DrSusanLoveFoundation

https://twitter.com/drloveresearch

https://www.youtube.com/user/DSLRFactwithlove/videos

https://www.instagram.com/drsusanlovefoundation/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dr-susan-love-foundation

https://www.tiktok.com/@drsusanlovefoundation

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions.

Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductDX.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS; ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This press release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as "could," "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "proposed," "planned," "potential" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about CYduct's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although CYduct believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. CYduct cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

Investor Relations +1-888-545-9112

SOURCE: CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770928/Cyduct-Diagnostics-Recognizes-a-Visionary-Leader-in-Breast-Health-Dr-Susan-Love