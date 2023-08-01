S2 Cognition Announces Strategic Partnership with Elite 11, the Nation's Premiere Quarterback Competition

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / S2 Cognition , a sports-science company that assesses the way an athlete is wired to make split-second decisions and reactions, announced today it has formalized a partnership with Elite 11. Elite 11 a Stack Sports property has held the nation's top high school quarterback competition since 1999, with notable alumni including Andrew Luck, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Justin Fields.

S2 Cognition's cutting-edge 40-minute evaluation measures and quantifies how athletes process what they see, make split-second decisions based on that visual information, and their ability to control their reactions with millisecond-level precision. The S2 Evaluation is currently being used by professional teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS, as well as dozens of college programs across the country.

Commenting on the newly formed Partnership, S2 Co-Founder, Brandon Ally said, "We are really excited to work with Elite 11. This is a group that are truly interested in moving the needle to help athletes reach their potential. By evaluating their unique wiring for the game, we can build the playbook around their cognitive strengths and weaknesses and work with their independent QB coaches to design drills and new player development work."

Ally added, "Teaming up with the guys at Elite 11 makes a lot of sense for S2. These high-level coaches and athletes are looking for ways to improve quarterback play. This is an ideal, synergistic relationship. They can teach us so much about the cognitive demands and rigor of the position and we can help inform them about how rapid decision skills are best learned and the conceptual framework for cognitive-focused drills."

Elite 11 President, Brian Stumpf is quoted, "We are excited about bringing S2 Cognition on board as a partner for Elite 11. We wanted to expose our finalists to the cutting-edge technology that professional teams and organizations are using, and we wanted to give our participants access to be able to train cognitive decision-making skills at an earlier age. It's always been our goal to be able to expose our athletes to cutting-edge education and technology that are crucial to their development."

About S2 Cognition:

Founded in 2015 by former college athletes and cognitive neuroscientists Scott Wylie and Brandon Ally, who met at Vanderbilt University while serving in research and clinical roles, S2 Cognition offers a best-in-class digital evaluation platform that is scientifically validated to measure an athlete's cognitive abilities that have, until now, been unquantifiable. S2 is used by top NCAA, MLB, NFL, and MLS teams to aid in draft and recruiting decisions, measure player performance, and train better athletes through a structured prescription of drills to enhance player development. S2 believes that knowing how and why an athlete is wired from a cognitive perspective helps to create a more complete understanding as to why players excel in certain areas and struggle in others, so that player efficiency and performance is optimized.

About Elite 11:

Founded in 1999, the Elite 11 is the premier quarterback event in the nation, that identifies and develops the top high school quarterbacks in the country. Elite 11 has a rich history of producing some of the most successful quarterbacks in college and professional football. The program combines on-field drills and competitions with classroom instruction and mentorship to provide young athletes with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed on and off the field. Elite 11 is a part of the Stack Sports ecosystem, a leading sports technology company that provides a range of products and services to youth sports organizations. Elite 11 event alumni include 26 of the 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks, and 14 of the past 16 quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy. For more information, please visit www.s2cognition.com and www.elite11.com.

About Stack Sports:

With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars, rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars - Play, Improve, and Engage.

To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit http://www.stacksports.com/.

Media Contacts:

Brandon Ally brandon.ally@s2cognition.com

Brian Stumpf brian@studentsports.com

SOURCE: S2 Cognition



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771252/S2-Cognition-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Elite-11-the-Nations-Premiere-Quarterback-Competition