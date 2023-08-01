PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds The Plant Based Seafood Co to Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform

-- Mind Blown plant based seafood products now available on plantx.com --

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA) (Frankfurt:WNT1) (OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Mind Blown vegan products from The Plant Based Seafood Co. ("Mind Blown") to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions.

Located on Gwynn's Island, VA, a tiny island in the beautiful Chesapeake Bay, The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company with a passion for creating healthy and delicious seafood experiences that are so close to the real thing they will blow your mind. The company's award-winning portfolio of Mind Blown frozen plant based seafood products is a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious customers, and includes Dusted Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp, Dusted Scallops and Crab Cakes. The Mind Blown Crab Cakes feature plant protein and are seasoned with celery and onion to recreate the classic flavors of crab cake, as well as panko breadcrumbs for a flaky texture.

"It's an honor to distribute vegan products from the company that is saving the oceans while feeding humanity," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "Not only do Mind Blown products look, smell, and taste just like the real thing, but Monica and team also share our values of supporting our oceans and reducing emissions and waste. I'm confident that Mind Blown products are going to make a big splash with PlantX customers."

"We've created plant-based seafood with seafood lovers in mind and are thrilled that PlantX will help us to make our delicious products available to even more customers," said Plant Based Seafood's CEO & Co-Founder, Monica Talbert. "For a company that is not just offering plant-based seafood but seafood experiences, and seeks to make an impact on a global scale, we couldn't think of a better partner."

About The Plant Based Seafood Co.

The Plant Based Seafood Co. is an all-female, family-owned company leveraging more than 20 years of experience in creating award-winning seafood products. Located on the Chesapeake Bay, the team of innovative creators now make delicious seafood delicacies made from plants. The Mind Blown lineup currently includes Dusted Shrimp, Dusted Scallops, Coconut Shrimp, and Crab Cakes. Mind Blown products have been awarded the Most Disruptive Product of 2020 at Prepared Foods' Spirit of Innovation awards, the Best Plant-Based Seafood Product of the Year at the 2022 World Plant-Based Awards, and their Dusted Scallops won Best New Frozen Product at the New Hope Network 2022 Expo West NEXTY Awards, and Top 300 Impact Companies in the World by Real Leaders. One percent of Mind Blown profits goes towards the Coral Restoration Foundation to support its mission of restoring and conserving coral reefs around the world.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

