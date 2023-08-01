Provides Payment Platform Incorporating Newland SmartPOS Terminals to German Market

Bluefin today announced that its Austrian subsidiary, TECS Payment Solutions, has achieved the German Banking Industry Committee's (GBIC) Girocard certification based on NEXO v4.0 standards. This certification extends the TECS payment platform for Germany initially with high-performance Android SmartPOS terminals supplied by Newland Payment Technology.

TECS provides omnichannel payment solutions to Acquirers, Payment Service Providers, POS system providers, Independent Software Vendors and other merchant aggregators around the globe offering a cloud-based Payments Platform-as-a-Service. As the leading debit card in Germany, Girocard conducted over 6.7 billion transactions in 2022. With TECS' Girocard certification, the German market will benefit from an open platform with access to new generations of SmartPOS devices and streamlined Girocard payment acceptance.

"This is a significant milestone for TECS and Bluefin as Girocard certification is one of the most demanding certifications for payment systems globally," said Gijsbert van der Poel, Managing Director at TECS. "This furthers our mission to deliver secure omnichannel payments and SmartPOS capabilities to a broader international market."

The TECS payment platform can be offered to the German market as a white labeled solution to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), providing more flexibility and control to those looking to integrate payments for merchant customers. Acquirers will benefit from greater choice when it comes to bringing in an alternative SmartPOS partner solution.

"We are thrilled to be working with TECS and Bluefin, as they have become a leading payment platform in Europe," said Kazem Aminaee, International President at Newland Payment Technology. "Our powerful SmartPOS devices support a wide range of merchant use cases and payment scenarios, and Girocard certification through TECS will allow customers to accept the leading domestic debit card in the German market."

Newland's versatile Android-based payment devices offer advanced capabilities for merchants to easily integrate payments with cash register systems, enterprise management and accounting systems. The SmartPOS solution can be used for various business scenarios that extend from countertop and handheld payment acceptance to full POS system support.

