DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 31/07/2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 274.8810 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43367 CODE: USMV =----------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 261662 EQS News ID: 1693385 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 01, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)