ACCESSWIRE
01.08.2023 | 15:14
Is Your ESG Communication a Walking Red Flag?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / 3BL

3BL, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, Press release picture

Are you struggling to effectively communicate your company's sustainability and social impact commitments?

We've all seen businesses stumble when trying to share ESG progress. From failing to acknowledge missteps, to greenwashing their content, and even resorting to jargon that only a select few can comprehend - these mistakes can leave stakeholders feeling disconnected and incredulous of your commitments.

3BL is here to help you navigate these common communication pitfalls. We've compiled a list of the top 10 red flags found in ESG content and practical advice on how to fix them.

Think of red flags as mistakes that hinder stakeholder engagement. While these slips in communication are rarely intentional, they can have a significant impact on how your ESG efforts are perceived. By addressing these red flags head-on, you can ensure that your sustainability and social impact content remains engaging throughout the year and that your stakeholders will be excited to be part of your journey toward positive change.

Explore the top 10 red flags our team commonly sees in ESG content and guidance on how to avoid them now.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3BL
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771478/Is-Your-ESG-Communication-a-Walking-Red-Flag

