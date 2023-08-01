Fragrance Du Bois Turns the Page With Its For Lovers Collection Story

Fragrance Du Bois 'For Lovers Collection' is liquid seduction, whether for Him or Her, and definitely recommended for sharing.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Telling an unfolding love story with fragrance, from the dizzying woody flirtation of Cavort at first meet to the sweetly irresistible clandestine affairs of Secret Tryst and arriving finally in the passionate and joyous throws of our latest release, Lovers. Lovers is a perfume built on the sweetness of true love, an aphrodisiac coupling of fruits, spices, and floral woods.

"For Lovers Collection" by Fragrance Du Bois takes its inspiration from the eternal love story, unfolding one page at a time.

A luscious burst from the aptly named passionfruit combines with plum and fiery ginger, settling into a heady haze of jasmine with an intimate kiss of saffron. The comforting warmth of an entangled embrace emulates from the base of cashmere woods, grounded in vetiver and creamy sandalwood.

Lovers takes inspiration from "The Passionate Shepherd to His Love," a poem by Christopher Marlowe. It begins with a lively burst of Passion Fruit, while the heart note features Bulgarian Roses and Jasmine, reminiscent of the line "And I will make thee beds of Roses, And a thousand fragrant posies" from the poem. The scent rests with a woody, earthy dry down of Cedar, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Cashmere Wood, and Patchouli, evoking the poem's opening line, "Come live with me, and be my love, And we will all the pleasures prove, That hills and valleys, dales and fields, Woods."

The For Lovers Collection has been incredibly popular with a story everyone can relate to; after all, everybody loves somebody. The recent release of "Lovers" completely sold out within five days and has helped Fragrance Du Bois drive global sales and demand, with a waiting list already in place for the next production.

Marrying sustainability with traditional perfumery, Fragrance Du Bois is a renowned French luxury fragrance brand known for its commitment to creating exceptional perfumes of the highest quality. With a global presence across 45 countries, Fragrance Du Bois collaborates with renowned perfumers to utilize scent ingredients in unique and unfamiliar ways, creating an olfactory journey like none other.

