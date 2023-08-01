OGadget Tech: Questyle Launches NHB12: World's First True Lossless Earphone for Apple Music Lossless

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Questyle, a renowned pioneer in audio technology, is thrilled to unveil the Questyle NHB12, the world's first true lossless earphone specifically designed for Apple Music Lossless. With its features and MFi certification, the NHB12 sets a new standard for wireless audio quality and compatibility within the Apple ecosystem.









The Questyle NHB12 brings Hi-Res lossless music reproduction up to 192kHz and 24bit, delivering an unparalleled, plug & play lossless music experience. Whether our customers are casual listeners or audiophiles, the NHB12 guarantees a seamless and immersive audio journey like never before.

One of the key highlights of the Questyle NHB12 is its prestigious Apple MFi certification. This certification ensures a seamless and reliable connection to all a customer's Apple devices. Bid farewell to connectivity woes and embrace the convenience of wireless audio that is tailor-made to enhance customers' Apple ecosystem.

Questyle's Unique True Lossless CMA SiP (Current Mode Amplifier System in Package) further enhances the audio quality by transcending the boundaries of conventional audio reproduction. This integrated DAC and current mode amplifier deliver a truly immersive and lifelike listening experience that captivates even the most discerning audiophiles.

The NHB12 also features a sample rate indicator, simplifying the process of identifying the audio quality at a glance. With its intuitive design, the customers can effortlessly discern between different levels of audio quality and immerse themselves in the richness of their favorite tunes.

Questyle's commitment to innovation is evident in the ultra-low operating voltage and current of the NHB12. Consuming only 3mA of current and operating at a mere 2V, these earphones achieve a significant reduction in power consumption, utilizing 50% less power compared to traditional TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Questyle NHB12, the world's first true lossless earphone designed specifically for Apple Music Lossless," said Jason Wang, CEO at Questyle. "With its MFi certification, studio-quality DAC, and innovative features, the NHB12 delivers an unparalleled audio experience that will delight music enthusiasts and audiophiles alike."

The Questyle NHB12 is now available for purchase at Kickstarter. For more information about the NHB12, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/338111799/questyle-nhb12-tls-earphone-for-apple-lossless-audio.

