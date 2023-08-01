Milestone: Socialsuite Empowers 100 Small-Mid Cap Companies to Easily Adopt ESG With Affordable Solution

Leading the Groundswell: Socialsuite Drives ESG Adoption Beyond Large Enterprises, Empowering Small to Mid-Cap Market and Private Organizations to Embrace Sustainable Practices

AUSTIN, TX AND MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Socialsuite, a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise leading the charge in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting and outcomes measurement, is pleased to announce it has reached a major milestone with 100 companies now actively utilizing its ESG platform.

Socialsuite Logo

Socialsuite Logo

Since the official launch of the ESG solution in August 2021, Socialsuite has remained committed to assisting publicly traded micro to mid-capitalized and private companies in embarking on their ESG journeys and helping them drive organizational value. This noteworthy milestone reflects the escalating importance and acceptance of voluntary ESG reporting, not just within large organizations where ESG is mainstream but also in smaller ones.

Socialsuite's groundbreaking ESG platform simplifies the adoption of ESG practices through its unique ESG maturity model. It makes ESG accessible, affordable, and scalable for smaller organizations, enabling them to start and evolve towards best-in-class ESG credentials.

"Our goal at Socialsuite is to help improve organizational value by making ESG reporting simple and affordable for smaller organizations embarking on their ESG journey," said Brad Gurrie, CEO of Socialsuite.

Early platform adopter and emerging vanadium developer QEM Limited's Director of Communications and Sustainability, Joanne Bergamin, commented that Socialsuite provided the means for the micro-cap ASX-listed company to commence its ESG journey and stay the course: "QEM has been reporting and disclosing our ESG progress quarterly since March 2022. The Socialsuite team has been invaluable along the way, providing the expert knowledge and enthusiasm, particularly when I needed it at the end of every quarter. Our investors can see the progress we have made over time, and industry partners alike appreciate our commitment."

Marion Odence-Ford, Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel of Nasdaq-listed OptimizeRx (Nasdaq:OPRX) shared her support of Socialsuite and the company's impact on the world: "OptimizeRx is proud to share our ESG report with our stakeholders. As a member of the executive team, and as a woman and a person of color, I was honored to spearhead the efforts to investigate and document all that we have done, and continue to do, to deliver a positive impact on our environment and stakeholders. By aligning the Company's purpose and operations with the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum, we are making a public commitment to long-term, sustainable value creation that embraces the broader demands of people and planet."

Mike Rosenstreich Managing Director of Helix Resources (ASX:HLX), a minerals exploration company, shared: "Helix views ESG initiatives and reporting as an opportunity, not a compliance burden. With Socialsuite we are building an ESG framework for all levels of the business to grow into as our activities expand."

Piedmont Lithium Inc., a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and ASX, expressed their delight in partnering with Socialsuite to advance its ESG credentials. J. Monique Parker, CSP, Senior Vice President - Safety, Environment & Health at Piedmont Lithium, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Piedmont is pleased to have the expertise and knowledge of Socialsuite to assist us in advancing our ESG strategy. Their support on our journey will allow us to advance more quickly as our operations continue to develop and grow. We are pleased to have their support and guidance."

Max Satel, Chief Financial Officer of dual listed TSX Venture Exchange and OTC Markets Group Battery Mineral Resources Corp, a Canadian-based mining company dedicated to supplying the minerals necessary for the global trend towards electrification, shared his insights about working with Socialsuite. Max stated, "Socialsuite provided invaluable support on BMR's ESG journey, helping us to build a foundation around ESG within the organization, and with our external stakeholders. The platform is intuitive, flexible and is the right fit for a growing organization like ours. We look forward to continuing to work with the Socialsuite team."

With offices in Melbourne, Australia, and Austin, Texas, Socialsuite boasts a strong international presence. The firm's growth has been bolstered by the support from investors, including Salesforce Ventures, Tidal Ventures, and Pixiu Investments.

For further information about Socialsuite's ESG platform or to schedule a product demonstration, visit socialsuitehq.com.

Contact Information

Brad Gurrie

CEO

brad@socialsuitehq.com

+61417443100

SOURCE: Socialsuite

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771480/Milestone-Socialsuite-Empowers-100-Small-Mid-Cap-Companies-to-Easily-Adopt-ESG-With-Affordable-Solution