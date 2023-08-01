Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
[01.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000LZC9NM0
15,470,011.00
USD
0
98,943,630.89
6.3958
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
5,634,930.00
EUR
0
32,869,520.60
5.8332
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000GETKIK8
5,361,151.00
GBP
0
46,260,493.43
8.6288
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000XIITCN5
1,617,976.00
GBP
85,000
13,049,327.68
8.0652
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
01.08.23
IE000HKX6U62
425,510.00
SEK
0
45,006,095.53
105.7698