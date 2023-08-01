Anzeige
Eni teams up with Edison for remediation of former Montedison facilities

An agreement has been signed between the two companies to manage environmental remediation projects at several industrial sites

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eni and Edison have reached an agreement that marks the collaboration between the two companies for the management of environmental remediation projects at all the industrial sites that were transferred by Montedison to Enichem in 1989. A joint statement clarifies that the agreement will regulate the equal financial contribution for the remediation interventions, which have already been underway by Eni's subsidiaries, Eni Rewind and Versalis, in execution of the projects mandated by the Italian Ministry of Environment. This partnership inaugurates a new era of cooperation between Eni and Edison, leveraging the experiences and technologies acquired by Eni Rewind and Edison Next Environment.

The remediation activities will continue seamlessly. The implementation of the agreement, site by site, along with the respective planning activities, cost sharing for the approved remediation projects, and interactions with authorities will be jointly coordinated by a technical-legal committee formed by both companies.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e878d716-5b4d-400f-8ff2-6c8c6f6f1841

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


