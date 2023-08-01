Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023

WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
01.08.23
09:11 Uhr
2,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 16:00
83 Leser
Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Long Term Incentive Plan vesting

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, provides notification of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) vesting effected on 31 July 2023 relating to persons discharging managerial duties ("PDMRs") and their respective interests in the ordinary shares of nominal value 10p each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") (ISIN: GB0030329360).

The 2020 LTIP has vested at 42.4% based on the partial achievement of the performance conditions as set out in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. The nil cost options were granted on 31 July 2020. Details are set out in the table below:

Name

and

position of PDMR

Number of Options awarded

Adjustment for achievement of performance conditions

Number of

Exercisable Options remaining

James Wroath

350,910

202,125

148,785

Sally Austin

55,044

31,706

23,338

Lyn Colloff

46,788

26,950

19,838

Paul Durkin

16,415

9,456

6,959

Ian Keilty

170,639

98,289

72,350


The LTIP Options are now available to exercise at any time until the award's 10-year expiry date in 2030. The Award for Mr Wroath is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

Deferred Bonus Share Award vesting

The Company announces the vesting of deferred bonus share awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted on 30 July 2021 under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2014 (LTIP) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) in respect of bonus due for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

Shares deducted to cover tax were transacted on 31 July 2023.

PDMR

Total number of shares vested

Shares deducted to cover tax

Shares retained

James Wroath

4,542

2,135

2,407

Mr Wroath's total shareholding in the Group is now 33,193 which represents 0.027% of the Company's issued share capital.

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of theperson discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

James Wroath

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of 4,542 Ordinary Shares of 10p each.

2,135 Shares deducted to cover tax. Balance retained.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£2.425

2,135

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
