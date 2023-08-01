Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
01 August 2023
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Grant of Deferred Share Bonus Retention Awards
Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred share bonus retention award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).
The scheme runs over a 2-year period. The retention awards will vest on 31 July 2025 and are conditional on continued service.
PDMR
Total number of shares awarded
Lyn Colloff
26,950
Paul Durkin
9,456
Ian Keilty
98,289
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Lyn Colloff
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 26,950 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
26,950
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Durkin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Customer and Innovation Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 9,456 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
9,456
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Keilty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
COO/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of 98,289 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
98,289
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-Ends-
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com