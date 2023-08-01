Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
01.08.23
09:11 Uhr
2,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 16:00
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Deferred Share Bonus Retention Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following deferred share bonus retention award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

The scheme runs over a 2-year period. The retention awards will vest on 31 July 2025 and are conditional on continued service.

PDMR

Total number of shares awarded

Lyn Colloff

26,950

Paul Durkin

9,456

Ian Keilty

98,289

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Colloff

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 26,950 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

26,950

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Durkin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Customer and Innovation Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 9,456 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

9,456

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Keilty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of 98,289 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

98,289

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.