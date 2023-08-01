Introducing Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Maimonides Park, Coney Island, New York

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 /



New York's Leading Food & Music Festival Featuring 35+ of the World's Greatest Pizzerias, Including Lucali, Sally's Apizza, Patsy's, Prince Street, John's of Bleecker, Di Fara, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Angelo's of Philly, Plus Live Performances From Teddy Swims, DJ Irie, and Pup Punk

Ticket Pre-Sale: Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. ET

All-Inclusive Pizza Tickets Begin at $149.99 - Register Now

Barstool Sports founder and legendary pizza aficionado Dave Portnoy announces his first-ever food and music festival: Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival. Together with Portnoy, Medium Rare will bring Dave's over-the-top, pizza-loving personality to life for the inaugural One Bite Pizza Festival that will welcome 5,000+ pizza-loving fans to Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, to experience the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever, interactive pizza experiences and main stage performances. Interested in attending this culinary Mecca of Pizza? All-inclusive all-you-can-eat pizza tickets begin at $149.99 and will offer fans unprecedented access to the world's best pizzerias. Tickets will be available starting Friday, Aug. 4, at www.onebitepizzafest.com. Make sure to register for the pre-sale now to lock in the best pricing.

Featuring Dave's top-rated One Bite Pizzerias, fans will experience the greatest gathering of pizzerias ever: Lucali, Sally's Apizza, Patsy's Pizzeria, Prince Street Pizza, John's of Bleecker Street, DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies, Di Fara Pizza, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, Napoletana, Angelo's Pizzeria South Philly, and 25+ more. Pizzerias will be popping up and serving all-you-can-eat pizza at the festival, with interactive dining experiences bringing their iconic brands to life like never before, plus all fans will receive complimentary access to an Italian Dessert Village featuring NYC favorites: The Lemon Ice King, Ferrara Bakery, Sal & Jerry's Bakery, and Caffè Arrone.

At One Bite Pizza Festival, fans will get more than a taste of pizza and enjoy main stage performances from musical superstar Teddy Swims, Barstool favorite Pup Punk, DJ Irie, and more. Also, in a soon-to-be-viral moment, festival attendees will experience Dave Portnoy's first-ever One Bite Live on the festival's main stage … you know the rules.

"After touring America reviewing thousands of pizzerias throughout the country in search of the perfect slice, I am beyond excited to gather my favorite pizzerias at the inaugural One Bite Festival. New York City's most exciting new food festival will feature 35+ iconic pizzerias, main stage performances from my guys Teddy Swims and Pup Punk, and unprecedented interactive pizza experiences. Don't sleep on these tickets before they all sell out … One Bite Everyone Knows The Rules," said Dave Portnoy.

One Bite Pizza Festival is poised to be one of New York's hottest culinary experiences, taking place annually in Brooklyn as well as popping up in cities around the country. With only 5,000 tickets available for purchase, this exclusive festival will include all-you-can-eat pizza from 35+ iconic pizzerias, Dave Portnoy-curated concepts, superstar musical performances, cocktails and cold beer available for purchase, all alongside Dave's first-ever One Bite Live. One Bite Festival is selling a limited number of passes to the festival - all tickets will sell out. Tickets will increase in price as the festival weekend approaches, so the earlier you purchase tickets, the more money you will save. Presale tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 4, at 10 a.m. ET starting at $149.99. Make sure to register for the pre-sale now to lock in the best pricing. VIP All-Inclusive Pizza & Open Bar Tickets will also be available for fans 21+.

Peanut butter … and whiskey? Yes, that's right. This harmonious blend might seem a bit unexpected, but it's a whole lot of delicious. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is excited to partner with One Bite Pizza Festival to give fans a taste of its signature cocktails and say cheers to the misfits, black sheep, and Skrewballs in attendance.

High Noon will be bringing its #1 Best Tasting Hard Seltzer* to the One Bite Festival grounds this fall. Look for Dave Portnoy's favorite hard seltzer made with Real Vodka & Real Juice which will be for sale throughout the grounds for fans 21+. High Noon Hard Seltzer is 100 calories, gluten-free, has no added sugar and comes in over 17 delicious flavors. High Noon. Sun's Up! *Source: The Tasting Panel, January 2021. Rated via blind tasting of industry professionals.

As an official partner of One Bite Pizza Festival, ZYN Nicotine Pouches are a fresh way to enjoy nicotine. Adult tobacco and nicotine consumers (21+ only) are invited to visit the ZYN Experience. Find Your ZYN.

Zamora Company, the famed, 100% family-owned Spanish company is excited to bring brands from its iconic spirits family to One Bite Pizza Festival. Featuring Licor 43, Lolea Sangria, and Martin Miller's Gin for sale at all festival bars, Zamora Company will enable 21+ fans to sip on delectable creations from the Licor 43 Carajillo to the classic Martin Miller's gin and tonic - the perfect complements to any slice.

C4 Energy, The Official Energy Drink of One Bite Pizza Festival, is here to supercharge your experience with free samples for VIP guests and a dedicated C4 bar to provide ALL pizza-loving enthusiasts with the ultimate fan experience. Don't forget to pick up a can of C4 at your local Stop & Shop, 7-Eleven or Bolla Market before the event because remember, it's ONE SIP EVERYBODY KNOWS THE RULES.

PizzaMaster® U.S. distributor MPM Food Equipment Group is thrilled to provide world-class PizzaMaster electric deck ovens to some of One Bite Pizza Festival's most iconic pizzerias. PizzaMaster offers the largest electric deck oven range in the world with 85+ sizes, 1,500+ models, and more than one million combinations to meet each pizza shop's unique needs. The brand's high-power and high-temperature ovens will provide superior capacity and versatility, and an old-world bake flavor for the tastiest pizza. Everyone will want more than just one bite of the pizzas crafted in a PizzaMaster oven.

Marra Forni, the official brick oven of the One Bite Pizza Festival, is best known for its innovation, customization, and quality. Together with Marra Forni, some of One Bite's greatest pizzerias will have the ability to fire up their pizzas on the best wood and coal-fired pizza ovens in the business.

About Medium Rare

Lauded events, experiential, and management company Medium Rare works at the intersection of Sports & Entertainment, partnering with well-known athletes and brands to create iconic media properties, including Shaquille O'Neal's Fun House, Daymond John's Black Entrepreneurs Day, Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Creating and executing iconic IP and events that draw in millions of views and fans from around the world, Medium Rare also reaps industry accolades. Recognized with six Webby Awards, Medium Rare founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are Forbes 30 Under 30 alumni and have graced the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The group's world-class production is balanced by its growing management division, overseeing careers, tours, and partnership deals for some of the most celebrated artists and athletes, including Gordo (formerly DJ Carnage), DJ Diesel aka SHAQ and Rob Gronkowski. For more info, visit www.Medium-Rare.com.

