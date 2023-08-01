ConcordRENTS: Now Accepting Applications for Clyde Morris Landings Apartment Homes - The Fifth and Final Phase

Volusia County's Newest Affordable Rental Community

DAYTONA BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / ConcordRents is proud to announce the Clyde Morris Landings Apartment Homes - Phase V, Volusia County's newest affordable housing option offering one-, two-, three- and even four-bedroom housing options. With interest rates at an all-time high, it has become increasingly difficult for families to obtain a home and Clyde Morris Landings - Phase V is the perfect solution, especially when offering the convenience of apartment home living but with the larger floorplans most comparable to a single-family home; most notably, three- and four-bedroom options at affordable prices.

Clyde Morris Landings Communities

Clyde Morris Landings Communities

As an expansion project to the existing Clyde Morris Landings Communities, consisting of Clyde Morris Landings Apartment Homes and Clyde Morris Senior Living, ConcordRENTS is providing a total of 621 income- and rent-restricted, affordable apartment homes in the Daytona Beach area.

With rents starting as low as $861, including an optional washer/dryer and one (1) reserved parking spot, Clyde Morris Landings offers a diverse range of living spaces. Rents for its two-bedroom offerings start at $1,010 while three-bedroom apartments can be rented for as low as $1,151 and four-bedroom apartments for as low as $1,266.

The community is appointed with sought-after features, including granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, making it the perfect place to call home. Added energy-efficient elements, inclusive of air conditioners, water heaters, and appliances, are intended to offer added convenience through lower utility expenses. Clyde Morris Landings also boasts a rooftop solar system atop the metal roof, accenting the community even further.

In addition to the numerous amenities, the community also offers outdoor recreational activities, including a playground, cornhole/bocce ball courts, and a sports deck for games like four square, hopscotch, and chess/checkers. For fitness enthusiasts, the Heart-Healthy fitness center will help them stay active and healthy.

Move-ins have already begun, and we are excited about bringing these additional affordable options to the community and the overwhelming interest shown. Clyde Morris Landings is conveniently located approximately one mile from the popular Buc-ee's, Tanger Outlet Mall, and countless other retail and entertainment options.

Should you be looking for affordable apartment homes, contact us to schedule a tour and learn more about our affordable housing options at Clyde Morris Landings - Phase V. Please visit www.ClydeMorrisLandings.com or contact our leasing office at (833) 969-3152.

Funding for Clyde Morris Landings - Phase II comes from $26.4 million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $25.4 million in equity from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation ("FHFC"), and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high-quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida and currently manages more than 20% of the active affordable housing apartment homes in Volusia County, financed by FHFC. www.ConcordRENTS.com

Contact Information

Ammon Smith

Strategic Performance Director

ammon.smith@concordrents.com

4076206791

SOURCE: ConcordRENTS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771382/Now-Accepting-Applications-for-Clyde-Morris-Landings-Apartment-Homes-The-Fifth-and-Final-Phase