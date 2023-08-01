Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
01.08.23
09:11 Uhr
2,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 16:06
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2023

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading British supply chain solutions company, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2023 ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

Performance measures for awards granted in 2023 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.

The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date.

The awards for Mr Wroath, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Hinton, Chief Financial Officer, are subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

PDMR

Total number of options granted

James Wroath

331,172

Tom Hinton

208,000

Lyn Colloff

38,590

Paul Durkin

38,946

Ian Keilty

155,786

Daniel Porte

38,946

Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

James Wroath

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 331,172 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

331,172

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Tom Hinton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 208,000 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

208,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Lyn Colloff

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 38,590 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

38,590

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Durkin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Customer & Innovation Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 38,946 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

38,946

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ian Keilty

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

COO/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 155,786 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

155,786

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Daniel Porte

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Wincanton plc

b)

LEI

213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc

Identification code

ISIN: GB0030329360

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options over 38,946 Ordinary 10p Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£2.43

Volume

38,946

d)

Aggregated information

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

31 July 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

-Ends-

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

The Group is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com


© 2023 PR Newswire
