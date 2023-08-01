Wincanton Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
01 August 2023
LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")
Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards
Wincanton plc, a leading British supply chain solutions company, announces the following nil-cost option awards over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan 2023 ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).
Performance measures for awards granted in 2023 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.
The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date.
The awards for Mr Wroath, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Hinton, Chief Financial Officer, are subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.
PDMR
Total number of options granted
James Wroath
331,172
Tom Hinton
208,000
Lyn Colloff
38,590
Paul Durkin
38,946
Ian Keilty
155,786
Daniel Porte
38,946
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
James Wroath
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 331,172 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
331,172
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Tom Hinton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 208,000 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
208,000
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Lyn Colloff
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Company Secretary/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 38,590 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
38,590
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Durkin
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
Position/status
Chief Customer & Innovation Officer/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 38,946 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
38,946
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Keilty
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
COO/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 155,786 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
155,786
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Daniel Porte
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Strategy Director/PDMR
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Wincanton plc
b)
LEI
213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0030329360
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options over 38,946 Ordinary 10p Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price
£2.43
Volume
38,946
d)
Aggregated information
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
31 July 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-Ends-
About Wincanton
Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.
The Group is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from 160 sites across the country, responsible for 7,400 vehicles.
For further information please contact:
Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710 000
Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary
Company.secretary@wincanton.co.uk
Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822
Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers
E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com