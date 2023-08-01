Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.08.2023
01.08.2023 | 16:16
Liquid Mercury Partners with Crossover Markets to Provide Trading Platform Front End

DJ Liquid Mercury Partners with Crossover Markets to Provide Trading Platform Front End 

Chainwire 
Liquid Mercury Partners with Crossover Markets to Provide Trading Platform Front End 
01-Aug-2023 / 14:44 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chicago, Illinois, August 1st, 2023, Chainwire 
Liquid Mercury's professional crypto trading interface will allow CROSSx clients to transact on the exchange via GUI 
Liquid Mercury, a leading crypto trading technology provider, announced today that it is partnering with Crossover 
Markets, a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, to 
provide a graphical user interface (GUI) to Crossover's institutional clients to perform trades on their execution-only 
crypto ECN, CROSSx. The customized platform will provide CROSSx clients with access to robust institutional order 
management capabilities and trading tools required by professional traders, complementing Crossover's existing 
API-based trading workflows. 
Thanks to the unique combination of CROSSx's modern architecture and Liquid Mercury's battle-tested trading technology, 
professional crypto traders will be able to execute trades at unrivaled speeds compared to other crypto exchanges, 
while enhancing enterprise risk management through the decoupling of trade execution from custody and brokerage. 
  "We are thrilled to form this relationship with Crossover Markets and to serve as the client-facing gateway to this 
  exciting new institutional crypto venue," said Liquid Mercury CEO, Tony Saliba. "The combination of deep 
  traditional markets experience from both teams and shared vision of an improved marketplace through segregation of 
  duties across trade execution, custody, and brokerage compelled Liquid Mercury to quickly deliver a solution that 
  Crossover Markets can proudly offer to their clients." 
  "Differentiating our offering through category-leading technology is a cornerstone of Crossover's strategy," said 
  Anthony Mazzarese, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Crossover. "Having built our proprietary matching 
  engine entirely in-house, we wanted a partner who could match our focus and speed in delivering a client front-end. 
  Liquid Mercury's responsiveness, collaborative approach, and strong technology are a perfect fit for CROSSx venue 
  participants who need to trade via GUI, and we are excited to bring another facet of our ECN to market." 
For more information about Liquid Mercury's suite of crypto trading technology solutions, please visit Liquid 
Mercury's official website. 
About Liquid Mercury 
Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading. Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and 
institutional sell-side legacy trading professionals moving into crypto. Institutional grade infrastructure, access to 
deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation; Liquid Mercury was built by professionals for 
professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury, visit Liquid Mercury's official website. 
About Crossover Markets 
Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of 
institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic 
Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order 
logic that enables clients to choose whom they want to trade with. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime 
brokerage, technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions 
into the crypto market. For more information visit Crossover Markets' official website. 
 
Contact 
Chief Commercial Officer 
Ryan Hansen 
Liquid Mercury 
team@liquidmercury.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1693473 01-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

