DJ Liquid Mercury Partners with Crossover Markets to Provide Trading Platform Front End

Chainwire Liquid Mercury Partners with Crossover Markets to Provide Trading Platform Front End 01-Aug-2023 / 14:44 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chicago, Illinois, August 1st, 2023, Chainwire Liquid Mercury's professional crypto trading interface will allow CROSSx clients to transact on the exchange via GUI Liquid Mercury, a leading crypto trading technology provider, announced today that it is partnering with Crossover Markets, a digital asset technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions, to provide a graphical user interface (GUI) to Crossover's institutional clients to perform trades on their execution-only crypto ECN, CROSSx. The customized platform will provide CROSSx clients with access to robust institutional order management capabilities and trading tools required by professional traders, complementing Crossover's existing API-based trading workflows. Thanks to the unique combination of CROSSx's modern architecture and Liquid Mercury's battle-tested trading technology, professional crypto traders will be able to execute trades at unrivaled speeds compared to other crypto exchanges, while enhancing enterprise risk management through the decoupling of trade execution from custody and brokerage. "We are thrilled to form this relationship with Crossover Markets and to serve as the client-facing gateway to this exciting new institutional crypto venue," said Liquid Mercury CEO, Tony Saliba. "The combination of deep traditional markets experience from both teams and shared vision of an improved marketplace through segregation of duties across trade execution, custody, and brokerage compelled Liquid Mercury to quickly deliver a solution that Crossover Markets can proudly offer to their clients." "Differentiating our offering through category-leading technology is a cornerstone of Crossover's strategy," said Anthony Mazzarese, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Crossover. "Having built our proprietary matching engine entirely in-house, we wanted a partner who could match our focus and speed in delivering a client front-end. Liquid Mercury's responsiveness, collaborative approach, and strong technology are a perfect fit for CROSSx venue participants who need to trade via GUI, and we are excited to bring another facet of our ECN to market." For more information about Liquid Mercury's suite of crypto trading technology solutions, please visit Liquid Mercury's official website. About Liquid Mercury Liquid Mercury powers professional crypto trading. Liquid Mercury is the #1 choice for sophisticated buy-side and institutional sell-side legacy trading professionals moving into crypto. Institutional grade infrastructure, access to deep liquidity, and best-in-class trading tools and workflow automation; Liquid Mercury was built by professionals for professionals. For more information about Liquid Mercury, visit Liquid Mercury's official website. About Crossover Markets Crossover Markets is a digital asset trading technology firm focused on meeting the unique liquidity requirements of institutions in the cryptocurrency markets. CROSSx, the company's execution-only cryptocurrency Electronic Communication Network (ECN), is powered by the industry's fastest and most advanced matching engine and includes order logic that enables clients to choose whom they want to trade with. Led by a team with decades of FX trading, prime brokerage, technology and artificial intelligence experience, Crossover is ushering the next big wave of institutions into the crypto market. For more information visit Crossover Markets' official website. Contact Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Hansen Liquid Mercury team@liquidmercury.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1693473 01-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1693473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2023 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)