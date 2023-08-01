Stock Day Media: Impact Fusion International Inc. Discusses Significance of Its Proprietary Nutri-Mastic Product Line Including SGP+ with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Impact Fusion International Inc. (IFUS)("the Company"), a company with a mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals. CEO of the Company, Marc Walther, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "At Impact Fusion, everything that we do involves Nutri-Mastic," explained Walther. "Nutri-Mastic aids in digestion and goes into every product we develop," he said, before elaborating on the Company's current pipeline of GMP certified products across their Intact line.

"What is the feedback you've received from ranchers using your products?", asked Davis. Walther shared that the Company has received positive feedback from its customers, including reduced feed costs and improved nutrition. "With the costs of hay so high, a lot of cattle is getting culled," said Walther. "When that happens the price of beef increases."

"With our product, the crude protein is between 12-15%," said Walther. "Meanwhile, the total digestive nutrition is between 62-70%," he said. "With our product, you're getting all of the protein, the carbohydrates, the fats and lipids, the minerals, and the vitamins that you need."

"What do manure patties in the fields tell you?", asked Davis. Walther then explained the process of manure scoring, which involves studying a cow's diet in comparison with their manure. He then shared the positive manure scores of the Company's test ranch, which even reflected a significant reduction in flies. "Flies cost the industry billions in lost productivity."

"How concerned are ranchers in both cattle and dairy about the high costs of hay?", asked Davis. "Ranchers are very concerned," said Walther, adding that ranchers are having to travel long distances and pay increased costs to purchase hay for their cattle. "One of our customers has 100 black angus cows with a cost of $3.50 per head per day," said Walther. "However, he began using our product in place of hay and was able to reduce his cost to 45 cents per head per day."

To close the interview, Walther encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand their unique pipeline of Nutri-Mastic products.

To hear Marc Walther's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8343451-impact-fusion-international-inc-discusses-significance-of-its-proprietary-nutri-mastic-product

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionI.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

Stock Day Media

StockDayMedia.Com

(602) 821-1102

SOURCE: Stock Day Media

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771530/Impact-Fusion-International-Inc-Discusses-Significance-of-Its-Proprietary-Nutri-MasticTM-Product-Line-Including-SGP-with-The-Stock-Day-Podcast