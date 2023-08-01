SOHM, Inc.: SOHM Inc. Signs LOI to Acquire Stem Cell Disruptive Technology and Patents

CHINO HILLS, CA/ ACCESSWIRE/ / August 1, 2023 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, announces today that the company has signed a letter of intent to acquire stem cell disruptive technology and patents called "ABBIE."

SOHM, Inc. advisory board member Dr. David Aguilar, Ph.D., an innovator and owner of the technology and patents along with his partners, has submitted a letter of intent to SOHM Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of CGA Intellectual Holdings Inc. ("CGA") and its patented technology. CGA will provide cutting-edge stem cell regenerative, disruptive life science technology and related strategies, intended to create novel products and solutions in the regenerative medicine and cosmeceutical industries. The technology patents have been approved in China and are pending in the U.S., EU, Japan and South Korea.

Dr. Aguilar explained that CGA's platform technology, termed "A Binding Based Integrating Enzyme" (ABBIE), combines the targetability of the Cas9 system with viral integrases as a fusion molecule intended for use in targeted integration experiments. Once validated, it is hypothesized that ABBIE methods for delivery of exogenous will circumvent pain points associated with current systems of gene editing, including haphazard viral delivery systems.

Furthermore, Dr. Aguilar said, the CRISPR/Cas system provided an important step in improving the speed and accessibility of genome editing to a larger number of laboratories. New genome editing systems provide higher efficiency of recombination (or DNA insertion) and increased targetability as well as circumvent the need for endogenous host repair mechanisms such as non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and homology directed recombination (HDR), which are important for the generation of novel cell-based therapies.

Moreover, Dr. Aguilar added, the system can be engineered as "plug and play" simply by generating alternative donor DNA. The platform system will be utilized not only for human cell therapies but also for engineering plant DNA, potentially leading to increased generation of biofuel. The system can also be commercialized as a kit for off-the-shelf utility for clients such as universities, pharmaceutical industry companies, government laboratories and private institutions.

The ABBIE system is a disruptive technology, with additional applications not mentioned here. The current development is focused on optimization of targeting and understanding limitations of the "payload" size that can be utilized to deliver the gene(s) of interest.

The regenerative medicine market was valued at $20.04 billion in 2021. It is predicted to be valued at $125.54 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.2%[1]. The cosmeceutical industry was valued at $45.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to position at $95.75 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%[2].

Highlights of the patent:

Patent issued in China and pending in US, EU, JP, KR

Site directed retroviral integrase enzyme to include a specified donor DNA into a specific location in the genome of a cell.

The DNA specificity relies on a guide RNA system for fast and easy design of experiments.

Time of workflow is comparable to a CRISPR/Cas9 experiment.

Potential in medicine, agriculture/plants, microorganism production of biofuels and biochemicals

Previously licensed to develop CAR-T immunotherapies.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO and president of SOHM, Inc., stated, "We are very excited and glad to be associated with Dr. David Aguilar and his team, and necessary due diligence is in progress. Once this acquisition goes through in the next few months, we will update the stakeholders on the outlook and details of the use and growth plan for this technology and system. As stated in our earlier press release, the company has received the funds for its various projects including these patents and technologies acquisitions.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

[1] Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Growth, Report 2022-2030 (precedenceresearch.com)

[2] Global Cosmeceuticals Market, A $95.75 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2030. (yahoo.com)

