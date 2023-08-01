



CAIRO, Aug 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Digital technologies are at the core of successful digital transformation processes. As these technologies rapidly expand and integrate into various sectors, businesses are reshaping their models to achieve their goals. However, ensuring the security of an organization's digital environment is a critical component of effective Digital Transformation implementation. With the escalating frequency of cyberattacks, cybersecurity technology has become indispensable for all organizations.In Egypt, a robust strategy is being adopted to transform government services and the community ecosystem into a fully digital and data-driven system, expediting public service delivery. As business value chains rely increasingly on technologies such as IoT, AI/ML, Hybrid Cloud, and Cybersecurity, enterprises must embrace best practices to drive sustainable growth. Emphasizing cybersecurity amid these developments is crucial to secure and propel Egypt's digital transformation journey.The 22nd Digital Transformation Summit, hosted in Egypt, is a prestigious event dedicated to in-depth discussions on the critical challenges that can be addressed through efficient digitization. This highly anticipated summit offers a meticulously crafted agenda, featuring thought-provoking panels, insightful keynotes, interactive Q&A sessions, and impactful presentations. The focus is on both current and anticipated challenges, shedding light on cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions that empower businesses to thrive.The summit will cover a wide range of topics including:- Developing Egypt's digital infrastructure.- Benchmarking digital Government in strategies in Egypt.- Industries in transformation: Driving efficiency & resilience by leveraging intelligent automation.- Shaping the future of digitization in Egypt with cloud.- Safeguarding organizations from Cyber threats: Securing the digital transformation.Get ready to hear from these distinguished professionals:- H.E. Khaled, El-Attar Vice Minister - Digital Transformation, Automation and Administrative Development Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) Arab Republic of Egypt.- Anthony Samir Foua, Head Of Cybersecurity Unit Ministry Of Health And Population Arab Republic Of Egypt.- Dr. Medhat Nafei, Chairman Arab Alloys Former Deputy Minister Of Supply And Internal Trade Arab Alloys.- Dawlat Hashem, CIO Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS).- Ahmed Beshear, Chief Security Officer AXA Bank Egypt.- Mohamed Mostafa, Regional Chief Information Security Officer Egyptian Arab Land Bank.- Germin Abouel Atta, Chief Information Officer (CIO) The British University In Egypt.- Adham Fouad ElSherif, MBA,CISSP Head Of Network And Security Blom Bank.- Waseim Mahjoub, Director Of Data And Analytics B.Tech.- Ahmed Emam, Board Member Egyptian Fintech Association.- Shaimaa Ismail, Chief Marketing Officer L'Oreal Egypt.- Ahmed Sabry ElShafiey, Group Digital Transformation Director Hassan Allam Holding.Who can Attend?The Digital Transformation Summit, Egypt is open to CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, Chief Digital Officer, Chief Data Scientist, Head of Digital Transformation, Head of Data Engineering/Data Science and Analytics from a variety of industries, including Government, BFSI, Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Logistics & Supply Chain, Ecommerce & Retail, Oil/Energy and Utilities, & Life Transport & Logistics.