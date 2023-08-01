MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc.: MamaMancini's Announces Corporate Name Change to Mama's Creations and Ticker Change to MAMA

Name Change Reflects Corporate Evolution Into a National Deli Prepared Foods Platform Company

Common Shares to Trade on Nasdaq Capital Market Under New Ticker Symbol "MAMA" at Market Open Tomorrow

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced a corporate name change to Mama's Creations, Inc. - reflecting its evolution into a national deli prepared foods platform company. In conjunction with the name change, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "MAMA" beginning tomorrow, August 2, 2023. No action is required by the Company's shareholders as a result of these changes.

To reflect the changes, Mama's Creations has launched a new corporate and investor relations website at www.mamascreations.com. The new website aligns Mama's Creations with public company best practices by introducing a unified interface to learn more about the Mama's Creations family of brands, as well as an enhanced investor relations section featuring a streamlined design, improved functionality and intuitive access to essential investor information.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama's Creations, said: "The adoption of our new corporate name Mama's Creations - as well as the introduction of a new corporate website - are important steps in our journey to become a first-of-kind national deli prepared foods platform company. This bold new brand embraces our leadership in fresh, clean and easy to prepare meals, while allowing our identity to expand into a broader array of new, in-demand international and differentiated deli foods products for grocers nationwide. While the consumer facing Italian foods brand MamaMancini's will remain unchanged, this wider strategic focus will further enable us to drive incremental SKUs into our grocer customers."

Lauren Sella, CMO of Mama's Creations, added: "Since launching the Mama's Creations brand at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) 2023 tradeshow earlier this year, we have been rapidly developing the marketing strategies, brand voice, consumer research and analysis, and marketing communications of the Mama's Creations brand portfolio. We are now launching new products under the Mama's Creations family of brands including General Tso's Chicken, vegetarian Chana Masala, Beef Fajitas, Korean-Inspired Meatballs and more.

"Looking ahead, we see tremendous growth potential for our Company under the Mama's Creations name, with a growing lineup of highly incremental products under a core platform brand. As we continue to scale into a national one-stop-shop deli solutions provider, our family of brands will remain focused on clean, affordable and easy-to-prepare meal solutions for consumers," concluded Sella.

About Mama's Creations, Inc.

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,400 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company's broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us