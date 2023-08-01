Metallicus: Metal Blockchain Integrates Credit Card and ACH Processing Capabilities With Payments Technology From Global Leader Fiserv

Metal Blockchain, a Layer 0 Blockchain, is Expanding Its Footprint With Top Fintechs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Metallicus, the developer of Metal Blockchain, a Layer 0 blockchain platform, is excited to announce it will embed credit card and ACH (eCheck) payments capabilities from Fiserv, Inc., a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, into Metal Blockchain's layer 0 blockchain technology.





Metal Blockchain





Scheduled for launch later this year, Metal Blockchain will integrate to CardPointe® Gateway from Fiserv via the company's ISV payments engine. Metal Blockchain partners will benefit from a complete platform that combines the benefits of blockchain technology with various traditional payment acceptance methods.

By merging these capabilities into one centralized solution, Metal Blockchain aims to provide its partners with a seamless experience, enabling them to leverage the advantages of both blockchain technology and secure payment acceptance within a single platform.

With a focus on safeguarding cash flow, Metal Blockchain streamlines the payment compliance and collection process through automated workflows. By doing so, Metal Blockchain empowers users to save time and reduce expenses across various departments within their organization. This integration marks a significant leap forward in modernizing payment systems and enhancing operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with Fiserv, a global leader in meeting the money movement needs of millions of merchants, as we understand what it takes to build and maintain strong relationships with corporations as they venture into a rapidly evolving tech industry," said Donald Berk, COO of Metallicus Inc. "We're evolving our payment management across industries by combining traditional payment acceptance capabilities from Fiserv with our innovative approach and delivering more control and efficiency for businesses."

To learn more or to get started taking advantage of this new integration, contact bizdev@metallicus.com or visit MetalBlockchain.org.

About Metal Blockchain

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

