OYA New Earth Expands its Health Optimization Mission with OYA.health, a Platform Focused on Preventative Wellness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / OYA New Earth is not just another business venture but a life mission and purpose, driven by a deep desire to help humanity find their center and elevate consciousness.

OYA New Earth is a revolutionary platform described as the "Uber" of transformation. The retreat industry has witnessed a surge in underqualified providers offering subpar experiences for exorbitant prices.

OYA seeks to set a new standard by connecting top providers, futurists, healers, and innovators who blend Eastern wisdom with Western technologies. The platform offers a wide range of mind, body, and spirit healing modalities, spanning from neuroscience and biohacking to ancient healing practices and plant medicine.

OYA's physical locations, situated on vast acreages, provide privacy, luxury, and a deep connection with nature. Each location, accommodating up to 60-80 guests, offers a unique and transformative experience for those seeking balance in their lives.

OYA New Earth provides a space that retreat providers can use for their group and/or where clients can come over to experience their own custom curated journey. In the right environment, with qualified providers and high-quality outcomes.

Most recently, leveraging OYA New Earth's health optimization expertise and preventive technologies, OYA.health was created. OYA.health is a B2B health technology company that is pioneering the future of preventative wellness.

The company provides a suite of cutting-edge technologies that can help people detect imbalances in their health early on so that they can intervene and prevent further health problems.

OYA.health's technologies include:

Health analysis : Uses a combination of data from wearable devices, blood tests, and other sources to provide a comprehensive picture of a person's health. This information can be used to identify potential health problems before they become serious.

: Uses a combination of data from wearable devices, blood tests, and other sources to provide a comprehensive picture of a person's health. This information can be used to identify potential health problems before they become serious. Tracking : This technology allows people to track their health data over time. This information can be used to see how their health is changing and to identify any trends that may need to be addressed.

: This technology allows people to track their health data over time. This information can be used to see how their health is changing and to identify any trends that may need to be addressed. Personalized supplements : Designed to address specific health concerns. These supplements are made with high-quality ingredients and are backed by scientific research.

: Designed to address specific health concerns. These supplements are made with high-quality ingredients and are backed by scientific research. Board of experienced therapists and healers: Provide guidance and support to people who are looking to improve their health. These professionals can help people to develop healthy habits and to make lifestyle changes that will improve their overall well-being.

OYA.health is committed to providing people with the tools they need to take control of their health. The company's cutting-edge technologies can help people to detect imbalances in their health early on, so that they can intervene and prevent further health problems. OYA.health is also committed to providing people with the support they need to make healthy lifestyle changes.

OYA.health's next projects for this year include a soft opening of OYA New Earth Dominican Republic and Virginia in 2023 and expanding OYA.health services to six states (NY, Colorado, Illinois, Florida, California, Maryland).

