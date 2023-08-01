CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--House Buyers of America (House Buyers), the homebuying company that places equal focus on using its high-tech resources as well as providing high-touch customer care and communication - without charging commissions or fees - announces exceptional growth in Q2 2023 compared with Q2 2022.

House Buyers is pleased to report that when comparing Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022:

Revenue increased by 119%

Unit Sales increased by 68%

Gross Profit increased by 93%

Despite the homebuying industry as a whole being sluggish due to higher mortgage interest rates and continued low inventory, with many iBuyers struggling to buy and sell houses, House Buyers of America has been experiencing just the opposite.

"Over the past year, we have continued to buy houses and turn them around in record time because of our consistent approach, which works well in any economy," explains Nick Ron, founder and CEO of House Buyers of America. "Over the past 22 years, we have been through numerous up and down markets, so we are always prepared for anything. Our system is designed so we can adjust our pricing and other strategies quickly as needed; we are never left scrambling to react to market conditions."

House Buyers' system includes a balanced approach that uses top technology tools - which House Buyers has invested in continually through the years - combined with personalized, hands-on communication from advisors who have experience in the industry and know the customer's local market.

"We are excited about our growth and are staffing up accordingly," Ron continues. "Our system encourages smooth, manageable growth that allows us to adhere to our business principles and ensure we have good quality control on the houses we turn around and proudly offer for sale."

ABOUT HOUSE BUYERS OF AMERICA

House Buyers of America (House Buyers) is a high-tech, high-touch homebuying company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia. As one of the leading cash homebuyers, House Buyers buy homes in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Hampton Roads, Richmond, and Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.housebuyersofamerica.com.

