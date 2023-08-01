Shanghai University scientists have started researching molybdenum-doped nickel-cobalt phosphide catalysts for hydrogen production, and Indian scientists have devised a method to produce hydrogen from methanol. Shanghai University researchers have discovered that molybdenum doping enhances the electrocatalytic performance of nickel-cobalt phosphide catalysts for hydrogen production in alkaline media. They used a gradient hydrothermal process, synthesizing molybdenum and the catalyst at different temperatures to form a microsphere structure. Yufeng Zhao, a Shanghai University professor, said that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...