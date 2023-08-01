

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the strong gains posted in July. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have moved to the downside on the day, although the narrower Dow is bucking the downtrend.



Currently, the Nasdaq is off its lows of the session but still down 68.42 points or 0.5 percent at 14,277.60. The S&P 500 is also down 15.16 points or 0.3 percent at 4,573.80, but the Dow is up 20.89 points or 0.1 percent at 35,580.42.



The weakness on Wall Street may partly reflect profit taking, as some traders look to cash in on the strong gains posted last month.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared by 4.1 percent for July, while the Dow and the S&P 500 jumped by 3.4 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



Overall trading activity remains somewhat subdued, however, as traders continue to look ahead to Friday's closely watched monthly jobs report.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the ninth consecutive month in July.



The ISM said its manufacturing PMI crept up to 46.4 in July from 46.0 in June, but a reading below 50 continues to indicate contraction. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 46.8.



The Commerce Department also released a report showing construction spending rose by slightly less than expected in the month of June.



A separate report released by the Labor Department showed job openings edged down 9.58 million in June from 9.62 million in May.



Meanwhile, the uptick by the Dow comes amid a substantial gain by Caterpillar, with the construction equipment manufacturer surging by 7.2 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter results.



Sector News



Airline stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 3.2 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Airline Index. The index has tumbled to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.



JetBlue (JBLU) is leading the sector lower, with the airline plummeting by 8.5 percent after reporting better than expected second quarter earnings but slashing its full-year guidance.



Significant weakness is also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The weakness in the sector comes as the price of gold for December delivery is plunging $28 to $1,981.20 an ounce.



Oil service, banking and natural gas stocks are also seeing considerable weakness on the day, while networking stocks are bucking the downtrend.



Shares of Arista Networks (ANET) are soaring by 17.6 percent after the company reported second quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.9 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have come under pressure after ending the previous session slightly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.6 basis points at 4.035 percent.



