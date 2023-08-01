The "Prepreg Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report By Fiber (Glass, Carbon, Aramid), By Resin (Thermoset, Thermoplastic), By Manufacturing Process (Hot-melt, Solvent Dip), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prepreg market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a size of USD 25.18 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The aerospace and defense industry's increasing demand and the adoption of composites in automotive, wind energy, and sports equipment applications are key drivers propelling the prepreg industry. Prepreg materials offer superior mechanical properties, lightweight, high strength, and ease of handling and processing, making them preferable over traditional metals.

The aerospace industry's growth in North America and Europe is expected to drive carbon fiber demand, while the Asia Pacific region sees a surge in demand for carbon fibers in sports and leisure goods. Moreover, wind energy has emerged as a significant consumer of prepreg-based composites, particularly in wind turbine manufacturing, leading to improved performance and reduced turbine loads.

The rising demand for fire and heat-resistant materials in various industries is also anticipated to propel the demand for glass fiber-based prepregs, offering improved structural performance in numerous applications. Overall, the prepreg market is poised for robust expansion in the coming years.

Prepreg Market Report Highlights

The aramid fiber segment is estimated to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period, owing to high cost and reduced shelf life. Prepreg based on aramid fiber is more sensitive to the environment, as the fiber tends to absorb moisture, which negatively impacts the shelf life of prepreg. In terms of revenue, the market share of the segment is expected to decrease by 1.0% during the forecast period

Hot melt accounted for 71.1% of the global prepreg industry in 2022. This technique is used for both unidirectional as well as fabric prepregs and hence is adopted by numerous manufacturers. Also, the cost-effectiveness of this process is expected to fuel its adoption over the forecast period. Hot melt is estimated to continue as the leading segment of the prepreg industry over the forecast period

Thermoset resins accounted for the largest share of the prepreg industry in 2022. Liquid thermoset resins are saturated with fiber to produce prepreg. Epoxy is the major thermoset resin used in prepreg manufacturing. Excellent compatibility of thermoset epoxy resin in widely used carbon fiber prepreg has fostered the demand

Aerospace defense accounted as the largest application segment of the global prepreg industry in 2022. In terms of revenue, the application segment accounted for a 39.0% share of the global prepreg industry in 2022. Wind energy was the second leading application segment of the market followed by others, automotive, and sporting goods. The rising need among manufacturers for the manufacturing of durable and lighter materials for the production of various aerospace parts is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the next eight years

Competitive Landscape

Hexcel Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Axiom Materials, Inc.

Park Aerospace Corp.

Teijin Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

SGL Carbon

Gurit

Rock West Composites

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd. (PRF Composites)

Dexcraft

SHD Group

ZOLTEK Corporation

TCR Composites

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw material trends

3.2.2. Manufacturing trends

3.2.3. List of key end-use

3.2.4. Price Trend Analysis

3.2.5. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market driver analysis

3.5.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5.4. Industry challenges

3.6. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Prepreg Market

3.6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.2. PESTLE by SWOT

3.6.3. Market Disruption Analysis

Chapter 4. Prepreg Market: Analysis of the Turkish Market

4.1. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Prepreg Market

4.1.1. Cost Model Analysis

4.1.1.1. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.1.1.2. Direct material cost

4.1.1.3. Direct Labor Cost

4.1.1.4. Factory Overhead

4.1.1.5. Other Costs Analysis

4.1.2. Logistics Transportation Cost Analysis

Chapter 5. Prepreg Market, by Fiber, 2018 2030, (Volume, Ton; Revenue, USD Million)

5.1. Key Takeaways

5.2. Fiber Market Share Analysis, 2022 2030

5.3. Glass

5.4. Carbon

5.5. Aramid

Chapter 6. Prepreg Market, by Resin, 2018 2030, (Volume, Ton; Revenue, USD Million)

6.1. Key Takeaways

6.2. Resin Market Share Analysis, 2022 2030

6.3. Thermoset

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

6.4. Thermoplastic

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Prepreg Market, by Manufacturing Process, 2018 2030, (Volume, Ton; Revenue, USD Million)

7.1. Key Takeaways

7.2. Resin Market Share Analysis, 2022 2030

7.3. Hot-Melt

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

7.4. Solvent Dip

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 2030 (Ton) (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Prepreg Market, by Application, 2018 2030, (Volume, Ton; Revenue, USD Million)

8.1. Key Takeaways

8.2. Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 2030

8.3. Aerospace Defense

8.4. Automotive

8.5. Wind Energy

8.6. Sporting Goods

8.7. Others

Chapter 9. Prepreg Market, by Region, 2018 2030, (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million)

9.1. Key Takeaways

9.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2022 2030

Chapter 10. Prepreg Market Supplier Intelligence

10.1. Kraljic Matrix (Portfolio Analysis)

10.2 Engagement Model

10.3. Negotiation Strategies

10.4. Sourcing Best Practices

10.5. Vendor Selection Criteria

10.6. List of Raw Material Suppliers

10.7. List of Equipment Suppliers

10.8. List of End-user

