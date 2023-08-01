Anzeige
01.08.2023 | 17:30
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Factsheet as at 30 June 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2023


Augmentum Fintech plc
Factsheet Issued

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, has issued a factsheet as at 30 June 2023 which can be found on the Company's website at https://augmentum.vc/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Augmentum-Fintech-plc-Factsheet-Q2-2023-1.pdf. The factsheet has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)Georgie Hazell Kivell (Marketing and IR)		+44 (0)20 3961 5420georgie@augmentum.vc
Quill PR
Nick Croysdill, Sarah Gibbons-Cook(Press and Media)		+44 (0)20 7466 5050press@augmentum.vc
Peel Hunt LLP
Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy(Investment Banking)		+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong(Investment Banking)		+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)		+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


