GreenMoney Journal: GreenMoney's 8th Annual All-Videos Issue: From ESG to Nature

Welcome to GreenMoney's 8th annual All-Videos Issue. Our team has curated a collection of thought-provoking films and discussions featuring a variety of innovators from the interconnected worlds of Impact Investing, Corporate Responsibility and Environmental Sustainability. Our Videos issue happens to be one of my favorites that we publish each year. I hope it engages you in many ways, as it does us. In these days and times it's vital to have your eyes and ears open to perceive and discern the current realities of our world.

Our curated collection of a dozen videos and films include: [•] Navigating the Negotiations: An Update on the Global Plastics Treaty [•] Designing the Next 50 Years of Transportation [•] Library Stories: Books on the Backroads of NM and America [•] How Walmart is Catalyzing Packaging Innovations [•] Ascend: Forced to flee the Taliban, Afghan women find a home in climbing [•] Setting the Stage: The Future of Sustainable Business [•] For the Bees from the DCEFF [•] Stewart Udall and the Politics of Beauty [•] More Efficient Wind Turbines Inspired by Owls and Maple Seeds [•] Organic Valley farmer Charlene Stoller: Seed to Table [•] Wrought from Biofilm Productions, and [•] The Plastic Bag Store

