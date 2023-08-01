DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: IR-Half-yearly Results

RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC For the six months ended 30th June 2023 A copy of the Company's Half Yearly Financial Report for the six months ended 30th June 2023 will shortly be available to view and download from www.jupiteram.com/rightsandissues. Neither the contents of this website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on this website (or any other website) is incorporated into or forms part of this announcement. Printed copies of the Report will be made available to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Corporate Secretary - Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited, Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. INTERIM DIVIDEND An interim dividend of 11.75p per share has been approved by the Board and is payable on 25th September 2023 to shareholders on the register as at 25th August 2023 (ex-dividend 24th August 2023). The following text is copied from the Half Yearly Financial Report. HALF YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT for the six months ended 30th June 2023 Financial Highlights Financial Highlights for the six months to 30th June 2023 Capital Performance 30th June 31st December 2023 2022 Total assets less current liabilities (GBP'000 137,081 140,783 Ordinary Share Performance 30th June 31st December 2023 2022 % change Mid market price (p) 2,020.0 1,890.0 +6.9 Net asset value (p) 2,333.8 2,283.2 +2.2 FTSE All-Share Index 4,096.4 4,075.1 +0.5 Dividends per share (p) 11.75 40.0 Discount to net asset value (%)* 13.5 17.2 Ongoing charges ratio (%)* 0.8 0.5 *For definitions of the above Alternative Performance Measures please refer to the Glossary of Terms in the Half Yearly Report Market Data 30th June 2023 Issued share capital (Ordinary shares of 25p each) 5,873,611 Total investment return+ 3.5% Total shareholder return++ 8.4% Annualised dividend yield 2.0%

+Source: Jupiter, Morningstar

++Source: Trustnet

Chairman's Statement

Market backdrop

Market conditions in the first six months of 2023 can probably be best described as weak and volatile; against the background of the devastating war in Ukraine, we have seen other geopolitical tensions emerge on a regular basis and we are frequently reminded that the path to recovery from the pandemic will not be simple. Whilst energy prices seem to be easing, the UK is facing a number of unique challenges not seen in other developed economies with borrowing costs at a 16 year high, record wage growth and persistently high core inflation.

Net asset value and share price returns

Against this background, the Company's net asset value per share increased from 2283.2p to 2333.8p, an increase of 2.2% over the six- month period, compared with an 0.5% increase in the FTSE All Share index. Including dividends, the Company has delivered a total investment return of 3.5% for the period.

Portfolio changes

Dan Nickols and Matt Cable, our portfolio managers at Jupiter, have made a number of significant changes to the Company's investment portfolio in terms of holdings and concentration since they were appointed, and in the last six months they added four new positions to the portfolio whilst disposing of the four 'tail' positions. The full details of the changes are provided in the Investment Manager's Review.

Jupiter's appointment

Whilst it is still less than 12 months since the appointment of Jupiter as investment manager, the Board is pleased with the level of engagement with the managers and with the progress made in repositioning the portfolio. The first formal review of Jupiter's performance will take place during the Management Engagement Committee following the anniversary of their appointment on 3rd October 2022.

Discount control

At 30th June 2023, the discount to net assets stood at 13.5%, an improvement from the 17.2% at year-end. That said, discounts across the sector continue to be volatile and on 26th July, being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this report, the Company's discount has widened to 16.6%. During the period, the Company bought back 292,378 shares for cancellation, which added an estimated 0.8% to net asset value per share.

Having discussed possible alternative discount management mechanisms, the Board has concluded that the continuation of the existing buyback arrangement for a period of 12 months will be in the best interests of shareholders, providing liquidity for those shareholders seeking to sell, whilst delivering a modest economic uplift to those shareholders wishing to remain invested. It is hoped that the Company's inclusion in the FTSE Russell Index, effective from 19th June, will similarly help improve liquidity.

Share split

Conscious that shareholders were not able to vote on a resolution to approve a proposed 10:1 share split at this year's AGM, the Board has consulted with, and received feedback from, certain key shareholders and has concluded that, whilst the merits of such a scheme are unlikely to have universal support, it is appropriate to offer all shareholders a vote on this issue. Therefore, it intends to do so when most economically cost effective and this is likely to be at the 2024 AGM.

Dividends

The Directors are equally conscious of the importance of income to shareholders and therefore the Company will be paying an interim dividend of 11.75p per share, an increase of 9.3%, payable to shareholders on 25th September 2023.

Board succession

I was appointed to the Board in May 2011 and have now served for 12 years. Due to a change in my own personal circumstances I shall retire from the Board on 31st August 2023. Upon retirement I am delighted to report that Dr Andrew Hosty will become Chair; Andrew has been a director since July 2017 and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position.

Outlook

Inflation is proving more persistent than expected and interest rates will likely continue at higher levels for longer, dampening consumer confidence. Such macro-economic headwinds can impact upon share prices in the short term but fundamental value should be reflected across a longer timeframe as quality companies will deliver superior performance. The Company's long-term record is strong and the Directors believe Jupiter is well placed to continue to deliver the Board's successful high conviction strategy.

David M Best

Chairman

1st August 2023

You can view or download copies of the Half Yearly and the Annual Reports from the Company's website at www.jupiteram.com/rightsandissues

The Half Yearly Report will also be made available to shareholders and copies are available at the registered office of the Company on request.

Investment Manager's Review

Introduction

We are pleased to present our investment report for the first half of 2023 to shareholders of the Company. As mentioned in the Chairman's statement above it has been another period of heightened volatility in global markets, with the FTSE All-Share index ending the half broadly flat but experiencing significant gains and losses along the way. With that backdrop we are pleased to have generated a positive investment return for the period as well as strong shareholder returns as the Company's discount has narrowed. We have also made good progress in adjusting the structure of the portfolio in the way we highlighted in the annual report and as further discussed below.

Market backdrop

The UK equity market enjoyed a strong start to the year as investors took the view that inflation was likely to moderate and central banks would therefore take a less hawkish approach to interest rates. As the outlook for inflation deteriorated through the half this view became less credible and markets gave up their earlier gains. In addition, the market had to digest the fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the rescue of Credit Suisse in Switzerland.

While the direct effects of these developments on companies and earnings appear to be limited so far, the market seems to be increasingly convinced that a period of lower growth or even outright recession is likely in the UK.

Performance

In the context of a weak and volatile market we are pleased that the Company has delivered a total investment return (NAV return with dividends added back of 2.1%) of 3.5% (Source: Jupiter, Morningstar) for the period. Furthermore, a narrowing of the Company's discount resulted in a total shareholder return (share price return with dividends added back of 6.6%) of 8.4% (Source: Trustnet).

Given the concentrated nature of the portfolio, investment performance is generally a consequence of stock selection. Over the period there were a number of positive and negative contributors to performance, including:

Hill & Smith (+30%)

