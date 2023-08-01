Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
01.08.23
08:02 Uhr
2,660 Euro
+0,020
+0,76 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 18:00
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2023

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of July 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC repurchased 686,835 ordinary shares for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 July 2023, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC's issued share capital consisted of 566,902,329 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 85,629,548 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is 481,272,781.

The above figure (481,272,781) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity China Special Situations PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.