TechniBlend to Showcase Cutting-Edge Beverage Processing Solutions at Pack Expo 2023 in Las Vegas

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / TechniBlend, a leading provider of innovative beverage processing solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in Pack Expo 2023, the premier packaging and processing event, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company is excited to showcase blending and canning technologies that promise to revolutionize the beverage industry.

Blending Solutions from TechniBlend

TechniBlend's automated mixing and blending systems are engineered to achieve precise and homogenous mixing, even for complex beverage formulations. This ensures consistent product quality, reduces production time, and minimizes operator intervention

Pack Expo is known as one of the most significant gatherings in the packaging and processing sector, bringing together industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from all over the world. With a global reputation for excellence, TechniBlend is eager to unveil its groundbreaking solutions, which will undoubtedly set new standards for beverage processing and packaging.

During the event, TechniBlend will present its blending and batching systems along with its rotary can fillers that cater to the specific needs of the beverage industry. Visitors to the TechniBlend booth (Booth #3014) will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the cutting-edge innovations that can enhance production efficiency, improve product quality, and ultimately increase profitability for beverage manufacturers.

Key highlights at the TechniBlend booth will include:

High-Speed Filling Machine: TechniBlend's advanced filling machines are designed to meet the demands of high-speed production lines without compromising accuracy and consistency. These machines are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring minimal product waste and maximum throughput.

Customization and Flexibility: TechniBlend understands that each beverage manufacturer has unique requirements. The company offers customizable solutions that can be tailored to fit the specific needs of any production facility.

"Pack Expo is a fantastic opportunity for TechniBlend to share our latest beverage processing solutions with industry professionals from around the world," said Derek Deubel, VP and GM of TechniBlend. "We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the beverage industry, and our participation in this event reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of our customers."

Pack Expo 2023 will take place from Sept. 11-13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. TechniBlend's team of experts will be available at Booth #3014 throughout the event to engage with attendees, answer questions, and provide detailed demonstrations of their state-of-the-art solutions.

About TechniBlend: TechniBlend is a leading provider of innovative beverage processing solutions, catering to a diverse range of industries, including carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices, and more. With a deep commitment to research and development, TechniBlend continues to deliver groundbreaking technologies that empower beverage manufacturers to enhance their production processes and achieve greater success.

For more information about TechniBlend, visit www.techniblend.com.

