Scientists in the United States developed an innovative method to observe the inner workings of lithium-ion batteries and found that cracks which form in the electrode - something manufacturers do their best to minimize - may actually have benefits in allowing for faster charging. The work also challenges assumptions on how certain particles behave inside a battery, with potential consequences for their future design.For the energy transition, the electrification of transport, and dozens of other technological areas, the relatively short lifetime of today's battery technologies is a persistent ...

