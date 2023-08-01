Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

01 August 2023

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

During the month of July 2023, Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited did not issue any Participating Preference shares.

No Participating Preference shares were repurchased into Treasury or for cancellation.

As at 31 July 2023, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 91,100,066 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each. There are no shares held in Treasury; therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 91,100,066.

The above figure (91,100,066) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

07778 354 517