Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01
1 August 2023
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 577.356. The highest price paid per share was 581.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,804,568 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,243,259. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
255
568.00
08:16:57
255
567.80
08:17:45
1058
567.80
08:19:40
1135
567.80
08:19:40
1258
568.40
08:27:22
1110
568.00
08:28:53
518
568.60
08:41:24
1537
569.00
08:48:36
1391
569.00
08:48:36
581
569.00
08:48:36
1017
569.00
08:48:36
572
568.60
08:54:48
1082
569.00
08:59:51
1168
569.00
09:02:15
1274
569.20
09:07:41
408
569.80
09:13:59
419
570.00
09:17:03
755
570.00
09:17:03
154
570.20
09:20:58
350
570.20
09:20:58
106
570.20
09:20:58
400
570.20
09:20:58
148
570.80
09:27:45
1158
570.80
09:29:28
239
570.60
09:36:28
328
570.60
09:36:28
459
570.60
09:36:28
228
571.20
09:44:43
819
571.20
09:44:43
250
571.80
09:49:45
462
571.80
09:49:45
220
571.80
09:54:16
917
571.80
09:54:16
1243
573.80
10:00:15
1083
574.40
10:11:38
1100
575.60
10:15:00
1189
576.00
10:17:42
600
575.40
10:25:25
491
575.60
10:32:44
581
575.60
10:32:44
250
575.60
10:32:44
612
574.80
10:39:15
1061
575.20
10:43:41
1096
575.20
10:50:22
1122
574.60
10:54:08
1186
576.00
11:00:35
884
576.60
11:12:34
168
576.60
11:12:34
262
576.40
11:15:55
824
576.40
11:15:55
1148
576.80
11:21:59
581
577.00
11:21:59
570
577.00
11:21:59
407
577.40
11:43:02
734
577.40
11:43:02
1222
577.80
11:46:33
190
580.00
11:57:35
190
580.00
11:57:35
190
580.00
11:57:35
91
580.00
11:57:35
621
580.00
11:57:35
974
580.20
12:02:01
106
580.20
12:02:01
1155
580.60
12:12:32
1033
580.00
12:16:10
108
579.40
12:24:35
516
579.40
12:24:35
445
579.20
12:30:03
809
579.20
12:30:03
1100
579.20
12:36:40
103
579.20
12:50:35
1200
579.20
12:50:35
185
579.20
12:50:35
581
579.20
12:50:35
400
579.20
12:50:35
1196
578.80
13:03:48
1096
579.20
13:06:38
22
579.00
13:15:45
272
579.00
13:15:45
1055
578.80
13:17:50
2928
579.40
13:43:07
1993
579.40
13:43:07
463
579.20
13:43:08
631
579.20
13:43:08
1077
580.00
13:46:54
43
580.00
13:46:54
1153
579.60
13:50:10
1179
579.80
13:56:52
521
580.00
14:00:08
611
580.00
14:00:08
1034
579.40
14:04:12
310
579.20
14:10:42
355
579.40
14:10:42
274
579.40
14:10:42
291
579.40
14:10:42
1122
579.00
14:16:02
101
579.00
14:16:02
727
579.20
14:22:14
509
579.20
14:22:14
400
579.80
14:28:05
1071
579.80
14:29:11
1216
579.60
14:31:05
1270
579.60
14:31:05
1321
580.20
14:35:55
494
580.40
14:36:29
1197
580.00
14:36:31
700
580.00
14:38:06
455
580.00
14:38:06
703
580.00
14:41:35
536
580.00
14:42:38
300
580.00
14:43:38
1147
579.80
14:44:02
1202
579.60
14:47:35
1165
579.00
14:48:16
226
579.40
14:51:53
1269
579.40
14:51:53
349
579.00
14:56:20
457
579.00
14:56:20
1091
579.00
14:58:20
16
579.00
14:58:20
391
579.60
15:00:01
700
580.00
15:00:37
1156
579.60
15:01:23
340
579.40
15:03:56
739
579.40
15:03:56
68
579.40
15:03:56
32
579.40
15:03:56
1151
580.20
15:08:22
173
580.00
15:09:46
315
580.00
15:10:02
550
580.00
15:10:02
408
580.00
15:10:02
685
580.00
15:14:37
314
580.00
15:14:37
700
580.40
15:16:11
444
580.40
15:17:16
557
580.40
15:17:16
1040
580.00
15:19:27
1240
580.60
15:23:27
341
581.20
15:27:53
286
581.20
15:27:53
338
581.20
15:27:54
1222
581.20
15:29:58
111
581.00
15:32:05
1142
581.00
15:32:05
369
581.00
15:35:59
274
581.00
15:35:59
1245
581.60
15:41:58
1112
581.60
15:41:58
1169
581.20
15:43:58
151
581.20
15:45:58
280
581.20
15:45:58
273
581.20
15:45:58
283
581.20
15:45:58
123
581.20
15:45:58
461
581.00
15:50:54
570
581.00
15:50:54
570
580.80
15:52:13
651
580.80
15:52:13
1267
580.20
15:57:25
1201
580.60
15:59:02
283
580.20
16:02:22
475
580.20
16:03:22
663
580.20
16:03:22
186
580.20
16:05:28
856
580.20
16:05:28
638
580.20
16:07:25
800
580.20
16:09:25
58
580.20
16:09:25
253
580.20
16:09:25
119
580.60
16:11:59
700
580.80
16:12:13
700
580.20
16:13:36
512
580.20
16:13:36
79
579.60
16:17:06
986
579.60
16:17:06
410
579.20
16:19:02
546
579.20
16:19:02
102
579.20
16:19:02
1202
579.00
16:21:24