Dienstag, 01.08.2023
Einstieg jetzt: Große Turnaroundspekulation angestoßen!? Nicht verpassen: Fast 600 % bis zum Hoch!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
01.08.23
09:35 Uhr
6,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,74 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7006,80018:16
6,7506,80017:37
PR Newswire
01.08.2023 | 18:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 577.356. The highest price paid per share was 581.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 567.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0147% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,804,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,243,259. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

255

568.00

08:16:57

255

567.80

08:17:45

1058

567.80

08:19:40

1135

567.80

08:19:40

1258

568.40

08:27:22

1110

568.00

08:28:53

518

568.60

08:41:24

1537

569.00

08:48:36

1391

569.00

08:48:36

581

569.00

08:48:36

1017

569.00

08:48:36

572

568.60

08:54:48

1082

569.00

08:59:51

1168

569.00

09:02:15

1274

569.20

09:07:41

408

569.80

09:13:59

419

570.00

09:17:03

755

570.00

09:17:03

154

570.20

09:20:58

350

570.20

09:20:58

106

570.20

09:20:58

400

570.20

09:20:58

148

570.80

09:27:45

1158

570.80

09:29:28

239

570.60

09:36:28

328

570.60

09:36:28

459

570.60

09:36:28

228

571.20

09:44:43

819

571.20

09:44:43

250

571.80

09:49:45

462

571.80

09:49:45

220

571.80

09:54:16

917

571.80

09:54:16

1243

573.80

10:00:15

1083

574.40

10:11:38

1100

575.60

10:15:00

1189

576.00

10:17:42

600

575.40

10:25:25

491

575.60

10:32:44

581

575.60

10:32:44

250

575.60

10:32:44

612

574.80

10:39:15

1061

575.20

10:43:41

1096

575.20

10:50:22

1122

574.60

10:54:08

1186

576.00

11:00:35

884

576.60

11:12:34

168

576.60

11:12:34

262

576.40

11:15:55

824

576.40

11:15:55

1148

576.80

11:21:59

581

577.00

11:21:59

570

577.00

11:21:59

407

577.40

11:43:02

734

577.40

11:43:02

1222

577.80

11:46:33

190

580.00

11:57:35

190

580.00

11:57:35

190

580.00

11:57:35

91

580.00

11:57:35

621

580.00

11:57:35

974

580.20

12:02:01

106

580.20

12:02:01

1155

580.60

12:12:32

1033

580.00

12:16:10

108

579.40

12:24:35

516

579.40

12:24:35

445

579.20

12:30:03

809

579.20

12:30:03

1100

579.20

12:36:40

103

579.20

12:50:35

1200

579.20

12:50:35

185

579.20

12:50:35

581

579.20

12:50:35

400

579.20

12:50:35

1196

578.80

13:03:48

1096

579.20

13:06:38

22

579.00

13:15:45

272

579.00

13:15:45

1055

578.80

13:17:50

2928

579.40

13:43:07

1993

579.40

13:43:07

463

579.20

13:43:08

631

579.20

13:43:08

1077

580.00

13:46:54

43

580.00

13:46:54

1153

579.60

13:50:10

1179

579.80

13:56:52

521

580.00

14:00:08

611

580.00

14:00:08

1034

579.40

14:04:12

310

579.20

14:10:42

355

579.40

14:10:42

274

579.40

14:10:42

291

579.40

14:10:42

1122

579.00

14:16:02

101

579.00

14:16:02

727

579.20

14:22:14

509

579.20

14:22:14

400

579.80

14:28:05

1071

579.80

14:29:11

1216

579.60

14:31:05

1270

579.60

14:31:05

1321

580.20

14:35:55

494

580.40

14:36:29

1197

580.00

14:36:31

700

580.00

14:38:06

455

580.00

14:38:06

703

580.00

14:41:35

536

580.00

14:42:38

300

580.00

14:43:38

1147

579.80

14:44:02

1202

579.60

14:47:35

1165

579.00

14:48:16

226

579.40

14:51:53

1269

579.40

14:51:53

349

579.00

14:56:20

457

579.00

14:56:20

1091

579.00

14:58:20

16

579.00

14:58:20

391

579.60

15:00:01

700

580.00

15:00:37

1156

579.60

15:01:23

340

579.40

15:03:56

739

579.40

15:03:56

68

579.40

15:03:56

32

579.40

15:03:56

1151

580.20

15:08:22

173

580.00

15:09:46

315

580.00

15:10:02

550

580.00

15:10:02

408

580.00

15:10:02

685

580.00

15:14:37

314

580.00

15:14:37

700

580.40

15:16:11

444

580.40

15:17:16

557

580.40

15:17:16

1040

580.00

15:19:27

1240

580.60

15:23:27

341

581.20

15:27:53

286

581.20

15:27:53

338

581.20

15:27:54

1222

581.20

15:29:58

111

581.00

15:32:05

1142

581.00

15:32:05

369

581.00

15:35:59

274

581.00

15:35:59

1245

581.60

15:41:58

1112

581.60

15:41:58

1169

581.20

15:43:58

151

581.20

15:45:58

280

581.20

15:45:58

273

581.20

15:45:58

283

581.20

15:45:58

123

581.20

15:45:58

461

581.00

15:50:54

570

581.00

15:50:54

570

580.80

15:52:13

651

580.80

15:52:13

1267

580.20

15:57:25

1201

580.60

15:59:02

283

580.20

16:02:22

475

580.20

16:03:22

663

580.20

16:03:22

186

580.20

16:05:28

856

580.20

16:05:28

638

580.20

16:07:25

800

580.20

16:09:25

58

580.20

16:09:25

253

580.20

16:09:25

119

580.60

16:11:59

700

580.80

16:12:13

700

580.20

16:13:36

512

580.20

16:13:36

79

579.60

16:17:06

986

579.60

16:17:06

410

579.20

16:19:02

546

579.20

16:19:02

102

579.20

16:19:02

1202

579.00

16:21:24


© 2023 PR Newswire
