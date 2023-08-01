Canadian National Railway Company: 2023-2024 CN Grain Plan Builds on Strong Performance

MONTREAL, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today published its 2023-2024 Grain Plan, www.cn.ca/grain which builds on the operational improvements introduced this crop year.



"We at CN know that Canada's agricultural industry has always been the cornerstone of our nation's economy, contributing significantly to its growth and stability. Through the collaborative efforts of CN and our supply chain partners, we aim to optimize the movement of agricultural goods efficiently and sustainably. Together, we can navigate the challenges ahead, capitalize on new opportunities, and ensure the continued success and prosperity of the Canadian agricultural sector."

Tracy Robinson, chief executive officer, CN



The new Grain Plan contains several new actions and initiatives for 2023-24 as well as details on ongoing initiatives. These include the delivery of 750 new high-efficiency grain hopper cars in 2024, the expansion of CN's locomotive modernization program to upgrade older Alternating Current locomotives to the newer, more powerful and reliable Direct Current technology, and a new Precision Dispatch System to help optimize train movement across the network.

CN will also standardize the improved coordination and execution established between network and field operations this year. CN's staff resourcing for 2023-24 will be in line with anticipated customer demand. It will also account for new government regulations related to personal leave days and sick days that are expected to impact labour availability.

CN's annual Grain Plan is prepared through extensive consultation with, and input from, key stakeholders, including the CN Agricultural Advisory Council - a group of western Canadian farmers and industry leaders. The plan reviews CN's performance during the last crop year and assesses the company's ability to move anticipated levels of grain during the upcoming crop year. It also explains specific steps CN is taking to ensure it has the capacity to move grain safely and efficiently on behalf of farmers, customers, and supply chain partners.

