The "European Military Helicopters Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an overview of the European military helicopter market. Helicopter fleets are an essential asset for European militaries. However, maintaining them at a state-of-the-art level to ensure mission readiness requires constant investments and upgrades, often entailing the incorporation of new technologies into legacy platforms.

Many European countries are conducting helicopter modernization programs. Additionally, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU) are providing frameworks that enable members to invest in joint helicopter development projects and continent-wide training initiatives.

The search for lightweight, quieter, and more sustainable military rotorcraft is boosting innovation in Europe. Nevertheless, challenges such as the energy shortage and the consequent soaring prices that affect defense manufacturers can halt growth.

This study outlines the most relevant joint and individual projects and key contracts in the region. Profiles of the leading companies in the industry have also been provided.

The study also analyzes the factors driving and restraining growth in the market and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe

Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL)

Real-time Information Sharing Through Airborne Cloud

Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope and Overview

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Regional Analysis

Market Overview

Helicopter Platforms

Complementary Technologies

Key Companies

Representative Joint Programs

Representative Individual Programs

Representative Contracts

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the European Military Helicopter Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8qt32

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801166928/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900