Canopus BioPharma Inc. , dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Proudly Unveils the Detailed Overview of its Innovative Fleet of Touchless and Traditional Vending Machines, Strategically Situated in High-Traffic, High Impact Locations Across North America

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Canopus BioPharma Inc. (OTC:PINK:CBIA), dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) proudly unveils the detailed overview of its innovative fleet of touchless and traditional vending machines, strategically situated in high-traffic, high impact locations across North America.

Since inception BHC has been at the forefront of unattended and attended retail solutions revolutionizing the customer experience through its extensive network of custom-engineered touchless vending machines, smart kitchens, micro markets, workplace coffee services and digital water coolers.

BHC's touchless vending machines are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) which elevates the user experience through a seamless user interface and automated programmatic ad scheduling capabilities. This feature provides media owners robust controls over creative content timing, management, and monetization of their digital signage. By leveraging real-time buying and selling of ad inventory, advertisers can strategically target their audiences with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Programmatic advertising, powered by cutting edge technologies like real-time bidding, data-driven targeting, cross-device targeting and ad optimization through machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence, enhances precision and efficiency in reaching the desired audience.

Cold-Beverage and Snack Combination Vending Machines

BHC's versatile cold beverage and snack combo touchless vending machines leverage optical sensor technology to adapt to consumer behavior and demographics, delivering unparalleled insights into shopper preferences. This sophisticated approach facilitates full screen video advertisements, product animations, combo deals, and QR code-based product recommendations.

Designed for a user-centered experience, these machines offer an appealing touchscreen interface that instantly engages customers with the products they desire. Their speed, convenience, and instant product delivery make them ideally suited for high-traffic areas.

Coffee & Hot Beverage Vending Machines

For coffee enthusiasts, BHC delivers a round-the-clock unattended coffee shop experience through its advanced hot beverage vending machines. They feature an intuitive, self-service touchscreen interface and an extensive drink menu, including drip coffee, cappuccinos, espressos, café mochas, hot chocolates, tea and other on-the-go beverages. Select locations even offer premium Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee, emphasizing BHC's dedication to delivering a superior coffee experience.

BHC's unique brewing and filtering systems ensure precise ingredient controls for consistent taste, aroma, and appearance in every cup. Each beverage, brewed on demand, is dispensed within seconds, offering a gourmet experience comparable to traditional coffee shops.

All BHC vending machines feature cashless payment options, ensuring a contactless, hygienic transaction experience. Customers can pay using credit or debit cards (either by swiping or tapping) or through mobile payment options such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

BHC prides itself as being unwavering in its commitment to excellence, boasting a robust financial base with positive revenue. This financial prowess is amplified by the Company's secure high value contracts, reflecting a strong financial foundation.

As BHC continues to expand its network and pioneer vending innovations, the Company is poised to increase its footprint across multiple markets, steadily emerging as a trusted name in automated retail.

For more information about Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., please visit www.blueheaven.cafe.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail and digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions. Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge, and experience.

