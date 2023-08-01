KDG Named an Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group

KDG has been honored for its exemplary commitment to fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging in its work environment.

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / KDG, a business services firm in Allentown, PA, has been recognized as an Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group, in collaboration with COLOR Magazine. KDG has been named to this list due in part to its exemplary commitment to fostering inclusivity and a sense of belonging in its work environment.

The program, initiated in the fall of 2023, assesses participating companies through comprehensive surveys and data analysis. Areas of evaluation include inclusion, belonging, psychological safety, community, and purpose.

Recipients of this recognition have shown significant commitment to ensuring all their employees feel included, heard, and valued. Their commitment to inclusive work environments has had meaningful impacts on employee engagement, retention rates, and brand recognition. The companies recognized this year serve as beacons of inclusive culture within their respective industries, demonstrating the immense benefits of prioritizing belonging and inclusivity in the workplace.

"Being named a 2023 Inclusive Workplace by Best Companies Group is a momentous achievement for KDG, and we are thrilled and humbled by this recognition," says Kyle David, president & CEO of KDG. "Embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment has always been at the core of our values, and it fuels our drive to create a workplace where every individual feels valued, empowered, and respected."

This is not the first time KDG has been recognized by Best Companies Group. In 2022, the company was named a Best Places to Work finalist in Pennsylvania. The company, which celebrated 20 years in business this past July, has long been recognized for its flexible work environment, comprehensive benefits (including 100% paid healthcare and matching retirement contributions), and generous PTO. Its status as an inclusive workplace further cements the business's standing as an in-demand employer in Pennsylvania and beyond.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine for honoring us with this prestigious recognition," adds David. "We are grateful for the acknowledgment and will continue to strive towards making a lasting positive impact in the lives of our employees and beyond."

KDG is currently hiring and welcomes applicants of all backgrounds, ethnicities, races, sexual orientations, religions, or gender identities to apply: https://kyledavidgroup.com/about/careers/.

To review the full list of Inclusive Workplace winners, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/programs/inclusive-workplace-program/recognition-list/.

About KDG: With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, KDG is the partner of choice for businesses looking to leverage technology and digital services to achieve their goals. To learn more, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

About Best Companies Group: Best Companies Group is an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing the best workplaces all around the world.

