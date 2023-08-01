Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that it has paid its second quarterly dividend on its Class A Series 1, 8% Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Non-Voting Preferred Shares (the "A-1 Preferred Shares").

The dividend is $0.02 per share and is payable to the shareholders of record of the A-1 Preferred Shares as of June 30, 2023. Both the Q1 and Q2 dividends have been paid.

The next quarterly dividend is expected to be $0.03 per share, consistent with the recently announced change in the A-1 Preferred dividend rate to 12%, as announced in the press release dated July 14, 2023.

The Company is currently offering additional A-1 Preferred Shares, as announced in its press release dated July 14, 2023.

"We are excited to deliver strong returns to our investors through the A-1 Preferred Offering, fostering an environment of value for our shareholders, while also empowering us to accelerate the expansion of JUMP's revenues," said Mitch Geisler, CEO.

Preferred Shares Outstanding

The Company can confirm that the number of A-1 Preferred Shares currently outstanding is 139,000. On March 31, 2023, 25,000 Preferred Shares were converted into 62,500 common shares at the rate of $0.40 per common share. Due to inadvertence, this conversion was not disclosed.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

