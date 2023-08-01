Inogen Alliance: Webinar: Building Materials Circularity From Our Global Remediation Working Group

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / The global Remediation Working Group is hosting a webinar on the topic of reusing building materials from demolished buildings on September 7, register here!

Building Contamination: Turning Demolished Waste into Building Materials

The practice of reusing materials from demolished buildings not only aligns with the principles of a circular economy but is also gaining significant traction. One of the key challenges in this process is ensuring the safety of these materials. During our webinar, we will explore real-life examples delving into the various aspects of managing the quality of building materials throughout the recycling process, including pre-demolition surveys, cleanup procedures, and supervision.

Denmark:

We will delve into the innovative practices being implemented in Denmark to ensure the safe reuse of materials from demolished buildings. Join us as we discuss the Danish legal requirements for circular construction, which prioritizes the exclusion of environmentally hazardous substances. We will also explore the challenges and solutions associated with safely reusing materials, as well as the new procedures and requirements for removing environmentally hazardous substances and recycling materials. Additionally, we will highlight the importance of documentation in new construction, with a focus on promoting reuse and recycling

UK:

In the UK, our presentation will focus on promoting the circular economy in UK Construction and ensuring proper management of building hygiene. We will discuss the UK's approach to assessing and decontaminating asbestos from pre-demolition buildings. We will also highlight the importance of separating hazardous materials, such as asbestos, prior to demolition and the potential consequences if this is not done. Furthermore, we will share case studies that demonstrate how legal compliance, positive building hygiene, and the use of suitable materials can contribute to promoting the circular economy.

Belgium:

From Belgium, we will be covering the traceability of waste from the demolition of buildings and other constructions, with a focus on maximizing the recycling of materials.

Drawing from our expertise, Inogen Alliance can provide assistance in establishing a comprehensive system for reusing building materials, including administration and technical safeguards.

This webinar will be facilitated by the Remediation Working Group leader Heikki Kalle from DGE Estonia, with presenters including Rikke Syndergaard from DGE Denmark; Chris Wood from Lucion Group UK; and Theo Cavens from Antea Group Belgium.

Make sure to register here for the webinar and live Q&A, or watch for the recording on-demand.

