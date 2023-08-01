International Paper Company: Supporting Forest Ecosystems Through Partner Collaboration

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / International Paper Company:

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

Central to our commitment to support forest ecosystems globally is collaboration with our longstanding partners. We meet this commitment by:

Working directly with wood suppliers and forest landowners to promote sustainable management practices

Engaging stakeholders in the communities where we operate

Collaborating with conservation organizations to enhance ecologically important areas and restore forests worldwide

To help us achieve our goals of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030, we've engaged in long-standing strategic partnerships - not only with local forest landowners, but also with numerous local and global organizations.

We are one of the first five U.S. companies to join Forests Forward, World Wildlife Fund's signature program for corporate action in support of nature, climate and people. IP and WWF are collaborating to drive continued improvements in our responsible fiber sourcing and to develop robust science-based targets applicable to forests.

Roughly one-third of the world's population has a close dependence on forests and forest products.

Through our membership in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Forest Solutions Group, we've joined global efforts to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Our support champions the critical role of healthy forest ecosystems in water quality, clean air, biodiversity and mitigating climate change.

Our Strategic Partnerships in Forest Sustainability

Forestland Stewards Partnership with National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

American Bird Conservancy

American Forest Foundation

Arbor Day Foundation

Celebrate Planet Earth

WBCSD Forest Solutions Group

The Nature Conservancy

WWF's Forests Forward Program

90% of IP's U.S. fiber supply comes from the nearly 60% of forestland that is privately owned, most by small businesses and families.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

About International Paper - EMEA

In Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

