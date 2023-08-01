Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils July 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its July 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories.

"We've passed the halfway mark of 2023. Investing in podcast advertising during the second half of the year offers distinct advantages for advertisers. Brands can capitalize on increased consumer purchasing during major holidays and seasonal events - to build brand awareness and establish a presence in consumers' minds before the new year, leading to increased consideration and new customer conversions," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast. "Our comprehensive platform empowers advertisers to plan, manage, and measure their podcast advertising campaigns effectively, providing valuable insights to optimize reach and engagement with their target audience."

July 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows.

For July 2023, the average CPM rate was $22.24 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is slightly down compared to last month (June 2023 avg. CPM rate: $23.06) and has decreased year-over-year (July 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.63).

The three highest CPM categories in July based on delivered advertising were:

Technology: $26

Education: $26

Arts: $25

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, Games, and Sports, which averaged around the high teens to low 20s in July.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

