Bath & Body Works: Riding to Support Cancer Research

Bath & Body Works associates ride to support cancer research for Pelotonia.

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia has raised $258 million for innovative cancer research and Bath & Body Works has been there since the beginning, donating more than $45 million over the past 14 years, the largest of any Pelotonia funding organization. Every dollar raised by participants is channeled into cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a multi-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. In 2022, Bath & Body Works raised more than $1.3 million with 727 individuals participating in Pelotonia's three-day bike ride event (315 riders, 314 challenger fundraisers and 115 volunteers).

Pelotonia is one of Bath & Body Works' biggest community engagement efforts, with internal events such as an online auction and pep rallies hosted in the weeks leading up to Ride Weekend. CEO Gina Boswell has taken the helm of Team Captain this year and will join hundreds of other Bath & Body Works associates on the ride. "For 15 years, Pelotonia has been changing the world by accelerating innovative cancer research and every year Bath & Body Works has been by its side," says Boswell. "Our associates and company have contributed more than $45 million of the $258 million raised to end cancer. It is their inspiring and humbling actions that make me proud to join this year's ride."

We've worked hard to expand the campaign and create ways for all associates to participate. Our Distribution Center teams took part in a product sale with 100% of proceeds benefiting Pelotonia. The team also organized a cheer station to celebrate riders during Ride Weekend. Bath & Body Works store associates across the country showed their support and have donated more than $30,000 so far.

Bath & Body Works encourages and supports associate riders, volunteers and challengers in Pelotonia. The Bath & Body Works Foundation covers registration fees and matches any fundraising by associates who raise 50% of their goal. Going a step further, those who want to ride but don't have bikes of their own can get bikes on loan from Bath & Body Works.

The company's support of Pelotonia is something our associates take pride in. "Over the past 15 years, Bath & Body Works' unwavering commitment to Pelotonia has funded and powered innovative therapies, fueling efforts to find a cure and the hope of one day eliminating cancer," says Rhoe Fields, AVP, Community Relations & Philanthropy for Bath and Body Works. "Alongside the Pelotonia community, together, we will help heal and save countless lives. I am honored to champion and rally our associates to participate in such a worthy cause."

Associates get involved for a variety of reasons, and for some participating in Pelotonia is personal. "I had surgery at The James Cancer Hospital after I was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder that causes thyroid cancer," says Bath & Body Works intern Emma Mitchell. "My Dad and my brother also have the same disorder and had the same surgery. I couldn't be more grateful for the care we have been able to receive and the resources we have had access to through The James. I'm riding 50 miles this year."

"The Beauty of Pelotonia lies in the fact that people from all walks of life, regardless of background or belief, are joining forces as one team with one goal: to end cancer," says Burka Negeri, Bath & Body Works Logistics associate. "This spirit of unity drew me to the event and gives me hope for a healthier future."

Bath & Body Works is proud of our continued support and our associates' continued participation in Pelotonia. To learn more about Bath & Body Works community engagement and volunteerism initiatives, visit bbwinc.com.

