Broadway Licensing Group Announces Expansion and Promotions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2023 / Broadway Licensing Group (BLG), a provider of live stage play and musical licensing, announces strategic senior-level hires and promotions designed for accelerated growth of its catalog of over 8,000 plays and musicals available for professional and non-professional live stage rights licensing.

Notable new hires include new Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Turell, the former Controller at Buchwald, an entertainment agency; Director of Musical Licensing, Stephanie Cowan, a Broadway producer; and Director of Play Licensing Zach Kaufer, former Professional Licensing Manager at Concord Theatricals. In addition, Sara Skolnick is promoted to the newly created role of Director of Acquisitions & Artistic Services.

The company's executive promotions include Jeffery Keilholtz, promoted to Senior Vice President of Marketing (previously Vice President Business Development); Jennifer Isaacson, promoted to SVP Licensing (previously Director Non-Professional Play Licensing); and Kent Nicholson, promoted to SVP Acquisitions & Artistic Services (previously Director of Acquisitions & New Work).

Established in 2017, BLG has grown significantly in the six years since its inception, from representing 900 plays and musicals to more than 8,000 marquee titles. BLG has positioned itself as a company with both a data-driven model to increase productions of its titles around the globe, and delivering a supportive, hands-on approach for its artists, producers and underlying rights holders.

The intention of the hire and promotion of these senior leaders is to provide critical support in guiding the propulsion and scalability of the BLG catalog and its family of imprints: Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service , Playscripts , Stageworks, and Broadway on Demand .

The new Senior Vice Presidents join the ranks of current SVP Music & Publications, David Abbinanti, and SVP Business Operations, Rachel Keimach.

"Specifically, the expansion of our senior leadership team positions BLG with greater magnitude and agility to assess new acquisitions, negotiate agreements, execute go to market strategies, and cultivate relationships with playwrights, composers, and underlying rights holders," exclaims BLG Founder and CEO, Sean Cercone. "With our enhanced level of talent and teamwork, we possess a wider range of skills and perspectives, and can also demonstrate an elevated capacity to adapt and pivot in an ever-changing, fast-paced industry, with our core purpose to make everyone a theatre person."

